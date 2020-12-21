Nine UVa seniors announce they’re coming back for 2021 football season

Earlier this month, Bronco Mendenhall said he expected a handful of key contributors to use extra eligibility awarded by the NCAA to return to the Virginia football program next season.
On Monday, Virginia announced that nine seniors are returning for the 2021 football season.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive ends Mandy Alonso and Adeeb Atariwa plan to return. In the secondary, cornerbacks De’Vante Cross and Nick Grant will return. They’ll be joined by safety Joey Blount.
“Due to my injury, I felt like I had more to give to this team and my brothers,” Blount said. “Also, I think that we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in the ACC if we stay consistent and healthy.”
Linebacker Elliott Brown, who played well at the end of the season, also returns to the defense. He played in every game in 2020 while making one start.
Atariwa also appeared in all 10 games along the defensive front, starting six times. The James Madison transfer improved as the season progressed.
Alonso’s experience helps the squad tremendously. He’s played in 44 games during his UVa career, including all 10 contests in 2020 with nine starts. He’ll likely start at defensive end next season.
Blount battled injuries in 2020, which impacted his decision to return. When healthy, he’s an elite ACC safety. He’s played 43 games in his career.
Cross announced his decision to return a few days ago. He and Grant both add experience in the secondary. They also have room for growth, and the Wahoos will need more consistent performance from the group to reach the team’s potential in 2021.
“I believe that I have not finished what I have started here, and I am proud to announce that I am coming back for another season,” Grant said.
On the offensive side, the Cavaliers return a few key pieces as well.
Offensive linemen Ryan Nelson and Chris Glaser will return for another year. They’re joined by Ra’Shaun Henry, a wide receiver who transferred to UVa for the 2020 season. Henry snagged four touchdown catches in 2020.
Both Nelson and Glaser started all 10 games on the offensive line in 2020, and they’re expected to be in the mix on next year’s offensive line as well.
“I wanted to come back because I believe this team can go far next season,” Glaser said. “The past season was a good year for the o-line and I want to play one more year with them and for [quarterback] Brennan [Armstrong].”
The news also means a few star seniors won’t return for another year.
Linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier, wide receiver Terrell Jana, tight end Tony Poljan, offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer and running back Shane Simpson are among the key contributors who weren’t included in UVa’s release, meaning they won’t use an extra season of eligibility.
Other key seniors who won’t return include defensive end Richard Burney, punter Nash Griffin, kicker Brian Delaney, safeties D’Angelo Amos and Brenton Nelson and linebacker Rob Snyder.
