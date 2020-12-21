Nine UVa seniors announce they’re coming back for 2021 football season

Cross announced his decision to return a few days ago. He and Grant both add experience in the secondary. They also have room for growth, and the Wahoos will need more consistent performance from the group to reach the team’s potential in 2021.

“I believe that I have not finished what I have started here, and I am proud to announce that I am coming back for another season,” Grant said.

On the offensive side, the Cavaliers return a few key pieces as well.

Offensive linemen Ryan Nelson and Chris Glaser will return for another year. They’re joined by Ra’Shaun Henry, a wide receiver who transferred to UVa for the 2020 season. Henry snagged four touchdown catches in 2020.

Both Nelson and Glaser started all 10 games on the offensive line in 2020, and they’re expected to be in the mix on next year’s offensive line as well.

“I wanted to come back because I believe this team can go far next season,” Glaser said. “The past season was a good year for the o-line and I want to play one more year with them and for [quarterback] Brennan [Armstrong].”

The news also means a few star seniors won’t return for another year.