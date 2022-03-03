Nine Central Virginia teams will play in state tournament games on Friday

Friday promises to be one of the busiest days of postseason high school basketball in Central Virginia in recent memory.

In total, nine area teams — four public school and five private school — will be competing in their respective state tournaments around the Commonwealth.

Here is a look at each Central Virginia team competing on Friday.

VHSL Boys Class 5

Albemarle heads to the Richmond area to take on Region 5C champion Highland Springs in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m.. The Patriots, who fell to Riverside in the Region 5D championship game on Tuesday, will look to bounce back from that setback and earn a spot in the state semifinals.

The winner of Friday’s Albemarle-Highland Springs game will face either Riverside or Glen Allen in the state semifinals next week. The other Class 5 state quarterfinal matchups are Indian River at Maury and Menchville at Bayside.

VHSL Boys Class 4

Western Albemarle hopes to continue its recent run of success when it hosts Region 4C runner up Loudoun Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. in Crozet. The Warriors earned a home state tournament game by knocking off E.C. Glass in the Region 4D championship game last week.

The winner of Friday’s Western-Loudoun Valley game will face either Loudoun County or E.C. Glass in the state semifinals. The other Class 4 state quarterfinal matchups are Jamestown at Varina and Henrico at King’s Fork.

VHSL Boys Class 3

Two Central Virginia boys teams earned Class 3 state tournament berths.

Fluvanna County heads to Southwest Virginia to face Region 3D champion Cave Spring at 7 p.m. in Roanoke. The Flucos, who were the No. 7 seed in the Region 3C tournament, knocked off No. 2 seed Wilson Memorial and No. 3 seed Liberty Christian Academy to clinch a state berth before falling to top-seeded Spotswood in the regional final. The Fluvanna-Cave Spring winner will face either Spotswood or Northside in the state semifinals.

On the other side of the Class 3 bracket, William Monroe travels to face Region 3A champion Petersburg in its state quarterfinal game at 7 p.m.. The Dragons, who were the top seed in the Region 3B tournament, fell to Skyline in the regional championship game. The Petersburg-William Monroe winner will face either Skyline or Hopewell in the state semifinals.

VISAA Girls Division I

St. Anne’s-Belfield has been on a tear during the postseason. After winning the LIS tournament championship, the Saints rolled to an 86-24 victory over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals. Now, No. 2 seed STAB turns its attention to Friday’s state semifinal matchup with No. 3 seed Bishop Ireton, which defeated Bishop O’Connell 61-22 in its state quarterfinal game.

Friday's semifinal matchup is slated to tip off at 5:15 p.m. at Benedictine, which is just outside of Richmond. The STAB-Bishop Ireton winner will face either top-seeded Paul VI or No. 4 seed Saint Gertrude in Saturday’s state championship game at 2 p.m. at Benedictine.

VISAA Girls Division II

Two Central Virginia teams will be vying for a spot in the state championship game.

Top-seeded Miller School reached Friday’s state semifinals with a resounding 63-23 victory over Norfolk Christian in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The Mavericks will take on No. 4 seed Seton, which beat Virginia Episcopal in its state quarterfinal matchup, in the state semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Benedictine.

In the other semifinal, Covenant will look to continue its strong postseason push. The No. 6 seed Eagles rolled past Isle of Wight in the opening round of the tournament, then knocked off No. 3 seed Nansemond-Suffolk in the state quarterfinals. Covenant will face No. 2 seed Steward in Friday’s state semifinals at 8:45 p.m. at Benedictine.

The state championship game will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Benedictine.

VISAA Boys Division II

Top-seeded Blue Ridge hopes to continue its recent state tournament dominance when it takes on No. 4 seed Steward in Friday’s state semifinals at 3:30 p.m. at Virginia State University in Petersburg. The Barons opened the state tournament with a 66-47 win over Norfolk College in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

In the other semifinal, No. 3 Miller School will face No. 2 seed Highland at 5:15 p.m. on Friday at Virginia State University. The Mavericks knocked off Peninsula Catholic, 68-60, in the state quarterfinals to advance.

The state championship game will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Virginia State University.

