New Virginia football signee Amaad Foston has feature back potential

Mike Hollins, who opted out of the fall season, could be that guy in future years. He developed well last season for UVa as a freshman before deciding not to play this fall. He’s expected to report back with other opt outs at the end of January.

Foston, who will enroll at UVa in January, will then put himself into the mix with Taulapapa, Hollins, Ronnie Walker Jr. and Perris Jones.

Virginia’s newest running back sat out this fall high school season. He missed time early in the season with a minor knee injury, but likely could’ve returned during the season. He instead opted out of the final portion of his high school season, deciding to keep his body healthy and train for his early enrollment at UVa.

Foston is eager to retake the field for competitive action.

“It’s been a blessing to my body,” Foston said. “I’ve gotten 10 times bigger and 10 times faster. I feel like not taking all those hits and stuff, my body is just ready to step back on the football field.”