New Virginia DC Rudzinski will prioritize fundamentals in spring practice

There’s a balance John Rudzinski knows he must manage this spring.

The new Virginia defensive coordinator gets his first crack on the field next month to ignite a turnaround of the unit he’s now in charge of.

“You’ve got to install your scheme,” Rudzinski said Friday, “but the focus has to be on how technically sound can our players get.”

Rudzinski, who held the same job at Air Force for the last four seasons, said he’d like for his system to be as difficult for opponents to prepare for as possible. Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said one of the reasons he was drawn to hiring Rudzinski was because he deployed a defense featuring multiple front-line looks with the Falcons.

Air Force had success with it, too, finishing fourth nationally in total defense (296.5 yards allowed per game), ninth in run defense (102.2 rushing yards allowed per game) and 16th in scoring defense (19.77 points allowed per game) this past fall.

In comparison, UVa ranked 121st (466 yards allowed per game), 123rd (225.8 rushing yards allowed per game) and 104th (31.83 points allowed per game) in those three categories, respectively, as the Hoos struggled particularly in games down the stretch against BYU, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. The Cougars and Hokies each ran for more than 300 yards against the Cavaliers, and Pitt threw for four touchdowns as UVa yielded 340 yards through the air in a contest that decided the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division.

“You can get too caught up in the Xs and Os, and forget,” Rudzinski said, “that frankly, if we’re going to play good football and if we’re going to play complementary football as a team, that we’re fundamentally sound. And it’s no different than any other life skill. If you don’t read very well, you’re not going to be very effective in college. Or if you don’t take care of algebra, calculus is going to be pretty darn difficult.”

He wants to prioritize fundamentals like tackling and creating the habit of correct preparation for his players.

Rudzinski, a graduate of and former linebacker for the Air Force Academy before spending 14 seasons on staff there, said some of the most important traits he learned at Air Force was time management and organization.

And he wants UVa to spend time on the basics in order to figure out how his personnel will fit into the defense that he and his defensive staff develops. Rudzinski has allocated time to study tape of what Virginia did last season, but he said he’ll really learn about his players once the Cavaliers start practicing and mastering those fundamentals.

He said all of his players have a clean slate.

“We’re going to have to be great tacklers,” Rudzinski said, “and everyone talks about it, but for us, it’s making sure we continue to focus fundamentally, and again, when it comes down to it, it comes down to block destruction and the ability to pursue and finish on the football.

“And when you talk about finishing on the football, it’s being able to tackle. And so, it’s one thing to talk about it, but now what we’ve got to do is make sure when we show up on Saturdays in the fall, that’s the type of defense we are.”

At Air Force, Rudzinski’s defenses certainly figured that out. On top of finishing ninth in the FBS against the run this past season, the Falcons had the seventh-best run defense in 2019 and were 16th against the run in 2018.

He said those strong seasons defending the run typically started with developing an attitude on the practice field.

“What we’ll try to do is be good against our offense first,” Rudzinski said, “and I know that [offensive coordinator] Des [Kitchings] and Coach [Elliott], what they want to do is they want to run the football. And if we have an offense that’s committed to running the ball in spring and fall camp, we’ll be able to play with our hands, play with great pad level, and frankly, be able to be great tacklers.

“There’s no real magic to the scheme,” he continued, “but it’s being able to play against it day-in and day-out and build a mentality for guys that love playing downhill and playing physical football.”

