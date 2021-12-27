New Virginia coach Tony Elliott retains three coaches from Bronco Mendenhall's staff

Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.
He’s keeping three of former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s assistants in place, according to an official announcement from UVa on Monday.
Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive line coach Clint Sintim and offensive line coach Garett Tujague will be retained, per the release, though their roles are subject to change as Elliott fills out his team of assistants.
Hagans, a former player for the Cavaliers, has worked in the same capacity for the last nine seasons — dating back to ex-coach Mike London’s time at the helm of the Hoos — tutoring the team’s wide receivers. Under Hagans’ watch, UVa has developed top-notch pass-catchers consistently. This past season, four wide receivers for the Cavaliers had at least 600 receiving yards and standout sophomore Dontayvion Wicks earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors for his 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
In November, Wicks said Hagans’ teaching and mentoring was a big reason why he was putting together a breakout campaign.
Sintim, another UVa alum, joined Mendenhall’s staff before the 2020 season after spending the three previous seasons as linebackers and defensive ends coach at FCS Delaware.
Tujague followed Medenhall from BYU to UVa. This past fall was Tujague’s sixth in Charlottesville and he coached senior Olu Oluwatimi, a finalist for the Rimington Award, to All-American honors.
On top of the trio staying put in the navy blue and orange, Elliott named Adam Smotherman the program’s head strength coach. Smotherman was previously with Elliott at Clemson, where he on the Tigers’ strength staff for the last nine seasons. Elliott spent the past 11 seasons there, including the last seven as offensive coordinator for Clemson.
Additionally, Nate Pototschnik, a full-time member of UVa’s strength staff since 2017, was promoted by Elliott to associate strength and conditioning coach.