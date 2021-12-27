New Virginia coach Tony Elliott retains three coaches from Bronco Mendenhall's staff

Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.

He’s keeping three of former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s assistants in place, according to an official announcement from UVa on Monday.

Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive line coach Clint Sintim and offensive line coach Garett Tujague will be retained, per the release, though their roles are subject to change as Elliott fills out his team of assistants.

Hagans, a former player for the Cavaliers, has worked in the same capacity for the last nine seasons — dating back to ex-coach Mike London’s time at the helm of the Hoos — tutoring the team’s wide receivers. Under Hagans’ watch, UVa has developed top-notch pass-catchers consistently. This past season, four wide receivers for the Cavaliers had at least 600 receiving yards and standout sophomore Dontayvion Wicks earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors for his 1,203 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In November, Wicks said Hagans’ teaching and mentoring was a big reason why he was putting together a breakout campaign.