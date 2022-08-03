New Virginia coach Tony Elliott engaging, encouraging in first practice of training camp

As he trotted from one drill to the next and greeted one player after another, Tony Elliott’s smile revealed his enthusiasm.

The new Virginia coach and the Cavaliers held their first preseason practice on Wednesday evening in Charlottesville, marking the activation of training camp exactly a month from their Sept. 3 opener against Richmond.

And from the outset of the session, the former Clemson offensive coordinator — now readying for his first season in a head-coaching role — never stopped moving, teaching and encouraging the Hoos on the warm, summer night. He met defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter with a first bump and some words of motivation while the 6-foot-2, 313-pounder was stretching. Elliott did the same with a few offensive linemen ahead of the practice’s start.

“As a player, seeing him engage like that,” defensive tackle Ben Smiley III said, “really shows how much he cares for the game. And each station he’s at, whether it’s defensive back drills or D-Line drills or quarterback drills, he’s giving coaching and giving tips.”

Smiley said Elliott didn’t hesitate to lend some thoughts about his technique during a special team’s punt period either.

“He was showing me my striking when I’m on punt team,” Smiley said. “He’s very engaged with everyone during practice.”

With every inch of the two freshly-cut green-grass fields Elliott navigated, there was purpose.

During that special teams circuit, he provided two potential returners — wide receivers Billy Kemp IV and Demick Starling — tips about how to look a kick in and then operate with the ball after securing the catch, too.

Elliott also popped into various position drills, like one designed to improve ball-security. While wide receivers and tight ends tried to bear crawl through a circular set of bags — emulating the chance to stay on their feet with bodies in their way after a catch — Elliott used a stick to poke at the ball they were carrying to ensure they’d grip it tighter to their chest.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. said no receiver wants to be the one to fumble with Elliott right there.

“You just got to keep the elbow tight,” Davis Jr. said, “and keep the ball up and tuck it. But, yeah, he’s on us. He’s a hands-on coach. He’s not the type of coach who won’t say anything the the whole practice. He’s going to say something, tell you to finish.”

Elliott said part of the reason he stays so involved is to stress the fundamentals.

“More of it is just my background,” Elliott said. “I was a receiver above my ability because I understood the fundamentals of the position. So, even though I wasn’t as fast a lot of the guys I played with, I was able to compete because I understood the fundamentals and the technique. So, that’s my background and always how I’ve been as a coach because at the end of the day, football is won when the pressure is on and guys can trust their fundamentals and stay fundamentally sound late in the game.”

There was hardly anytime downtime for the coach, but Elliott’s up-close interactions with players shouldn’t be a surprise. He acted the same way during the spring while developing and fostering the Cavaliers’ up-tempo practice habits. Their pace Wednesday night was strong, he said, allowing them to begin training camp successfully.

“I wanted to evaluate and see,” Elliott said, “what chemistry they’ve organically created right away. I wanted to see where they were and what condition they were, how they could push and the increased intensity when the coaches were out there.”

Senior linebacker Nick Jackson loudly led the Hoos through jumping jacks early on to establish the attitude in which players would carry themselves through the practice. Next to Jackson and watching the veteran leader closely was Elliott, of course.

The group’s task moving forward is to maintain the energy over the next few weeks in order to be as ready as possible both as a team and as individuals for the nearing campaign.