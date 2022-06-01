New Tom Sox manager Ramon Garza ready to face early challenges

He’ll be keeping tabs on what happens this weekend in the Chapel Hill Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

A handful of Charlottesville Tom Sox manager Ramon Garza’s incoming players are there competing against each other. Second-seeded Georgia and third-seeded VCU square off Friday, and whenever the Bulldogs and the Rams complete their respective seasons, four players from Georgia and three players from VCU will join the Tom Sox.

Charlottesville opens its 2022 Valley Baseball League slate Friday evening at Harrisonburg.

“There’s already talk of a little bit of a rivalry when they get here,” Garza said with a chuckle about the players who will transform from postseason foes into summer-league teammates. “So, it’s enjoyable for us and we hope those guys do their absolute best and play late in the playoffs.”

The task for Garza, a former Tom Sox player who is managing the club for the first time this summer, is to navigate the early part of June without a chunk of the roster still playing in the NCAA Tournament. On top of the incoming Tom Sox at Georgia and at VCU, there are others at postseason-bound programs Auburn, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida, TCU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Garza said it’s manageable, though, since Charlottesville president and general manager Mike Paduano does such a good job assembling the squad and signing players to temporary contacts to fill in for those still finishing their college seasons. In fact, that’s how Garza ended up playing in Charlottesville, he said. He initially signed a temp contract with the club in 2019 to replace a player that went all the way to the College World Series, and ultimately, Garza ended up staying the whole summer.

“It puts some strain on us,” he said. “But we do hope as many of our guys as possible get to play as deep into the [college] postseason as possible.”

Last year, Charlottesville won the VBL South Division with a 30-10 mark, but was knocked out by Waynesboro in the opening round of the playoffs.

This version of the club led by Garza returns key members of last season’s team, like veteran VCU outfielder Logan Amiss and Georgia outfielder Garrett Spikes. This summer will be Amiss’ third in the VBL after starting his career in the league with Covington in 2019.

For the Rams this year, Amiss is batting .273 with 15 doubles and two homers. Garza, who played collegiately with Cornell and University of Texas at Dallas, said he and Amiss would’ve been Tom Sox teammates in 2020 had the pandemic not wiped out the season.

“It’s exciting because he’s a great player,” Garza said of getting to coach Amiss. “And then as a manager what’s most exciting is the leadership he’s going to bring, having played multiple years in this league. He’s definitely going to bring some experience into the clubhouse and that excites me.”

Garza said he’s as eager about managing Georgia pitchers Luke Wagner and Chandler Marsh. For the Bulldogs, Marsh is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA and Wagner has racked up 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

“They both have SEC-caliber stuff and what manager wouldn’t want to have two arms like that on his team?” Garza said.

Others who will start the season with the team to keep an eye on include College of Charleston right-hander pitcher Emmett Bice, Old Dominion infielder Kyle Edwards and Santa Fe College outfielder Tyler Shelnut. Bice played in the VBL last summer for New Market. Edwards played some as a freshman this past spring for the Monarchs and Shelnut is committed to Florida.

The first-year skipper Garza said he hopes to infuse his club to play aggressively and loose throughout the summer, and for players to hone the skills they’d like to or their college coaches would like them to during their time in Charlottesville.

“There’s no doubt I’m a younger coach,” Garza said. “I understand that, and I’m not going to be able to hide that. … But I think it’s also good I can relate to a lot of these guys and the staff I’m bringing in is young and hungry, too, and we’re all in the same boat that we want to help these guys as much as possible. And we have a little better perspective because we recently did it and are here and know what they’re going through. We can relate to these guys and help them through their experience here.”

The Tom Sox’s home-opener is set for Saturday against Covington at Charlottesville High at 7 p.m.

