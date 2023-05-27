Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

He’s eager to help his players develop and guide the defending Valley Baseball League champions along the way.

But Lyndon Coleman, who the Charlottesville Tom Sox hired during the offseason as their new manager, said he’s also thrilled to return to leading a club during the summer months. The first-year Tom Sox skipper’s every-day gig is serving as the head coach at Pasco-Hernando State — a junior college — in New Port Richey, Fla.

He’s done well there, too, with the Bobcats having tallied a 79-33 mark and won a pair of Sun-Lakes Conference championships over the last two campaigns under Coleman’s watch. This past season was his fifth at the helm of Pasco-Hernando State, where he played and starred in the late 2000s.

“I’ve always loved coaching summer baseball,” Coleman said. “When I’m at Pasco, 90% of the job is administration, so you don’t do much coaching at all. But when you’re doing summer collegiate baseball, all you’re doing is spending 90% of your time managing and coaching the baseball team.”

Coleman hasn’t held a summer-ball post since 2018, when he coached the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Before that, Coleman had a previous stint in the VBL managing the Winchester Royals in 2016 and 2017.

He said he’s sat recent summers out because he has a young family, and because he was trying to elevate his program at Pasco-Hernando State into a favorable spot before he took any time away to work elsewhere or accept additional responsibilities.

“I needed to build Pasco-Hernando State and establish what I needed to do there while having the three kids,” Coleman said. “Now, we’ve won back-to-back conference championships and we’re going to send north of 20 kids onto four-year schools off of the teams from the last two years. So, I’ve got it established to where I’m comfortable and I can be able to handle both.”

Coleman said the stability the Tom Sox have organizationally will allow him to transition smoothly and to simply step in and coach while not having to worry about any administrative duties. He said being able to avoid those tasks to focus primarily on baseball is what made Charlottesville a good match for him.

The Tom Sox have won three VBL titles in the last five seasons, and they went unbeaten through the postseason in 2022 to finish 32-16 overall.

Charlottesville opens this season on Thursday at home against Waynesboro at 7 p.m., and returns a number of key contributors from last season’s championship-winning bunch.

Old Dominion infielder Kyle Edwards hit .341 with eight doubles and six homers for the Monarchs this spring and is back for his second stint with the Tom Sox. Catchers Nic Ericsson of VCU and Kalvin Alexander of Georgia Southwestern State as well as pitchers Braden Halladay (High Point), Shane Stossel (Lebanon Valley College) and Tyler McLoughlin (Emory) return, too.

“The returners are important,” Coleman said. “They can help make the transition easier for a lot of these kids. It’s simple questions like, ‘Where do we go get food after games?’ There are a lot of things those kids can answer to get the team comfortable in Charlottesville.”

It’ll help as well that this version of the Tom Sox features a handful of players with local ties.

Florida Southwestern pitcher Henry Hardie, a Charlottesville native and graduate of The Miller School, is back in Central Virginia to pitch for the Tom Sox.

A current member of Virginia’s baseball team and two incoming Cavaliers are on the roster as well. Aidan Teel, a two-way player who is redshirting this year for the Hoos after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, will get needed reps this summer. Incoming UVa outfielder Jonny Farmelo and infielder Henry Ford will get early exposure to college-level competition.

UVa is one of a few programs sending multiple players to the Tom Sox. East Carolina is sending four players, while ODU, Georgia, Mississippi State and Notre Dame are sending three apiece.

ECU catcher Justin Wilcoxen is in the midst of an excellent season with the Pirates, batting .326 with eight homers and 41 RBI, and could be a force in Charlottesville’s lineup.

“When you go out and get the best players you possibly can, some years you get a more powerful offense,” Coleman said, “and maybe one that doesn’t run as well. Then, you have to work counts and drive balls from gap to gap. But in other years, you’re much speedier and at the end of the day, it’s figuring out what you have, what you’ve been able to get and how you can get runs scored the best.”

Coleman said the same works on the pitching side, and that during the early part of June he’ll be trying to determine what type of roster he has and the strengths and weaknesses of the Tom Sox. He knows some of his pitching well, though, with Pasco-Hernando State right-hander Davian Garcia following Coleman to Charlottesville and with Coleman’s former Pasco-Hernando State ace right-hander Jeremy Goins, now of the University of Tampa, joining the Tom Sox as well.

Of course, some players will trickle into town later than others depending on how their college teams do in NCAA Regional action, which begins next week.

But Coleman said he hopes all of those Tom Sox players getting a chance to play in the college postseason do well and that he’ll be happy to have them whenever they arrive in Charlottesville, so they can have an enjoyable summer stay.

“I’m just excited to be back in the Valley,” said Coleman, who played in the VBL for Covington, “and to be part of one of the best summer collegiate leagues in the entire country. I’m excited to see some old friends that I’ve developed some quality relationships over the years.”