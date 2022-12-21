New recruiting class hopes to help Virginia football program begin the healing process

The signees Virginia inked Wednesday might not have had a friendship with or even known Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. or D’Sean Perry — the three Cavaliers killed in November’s shooting on Grounds — all that well.

But these incoming Hoos tried to comprehend to the best of their ability what their soon-to-be coaches and teammates were going through while mourning the inconceivable losses in the immediate aftermath of an unfathomable tragedy.

“It was hard,” said Caleb Hardy, a safety the Cavaliers signed from Eagles Landing High School in McDonough, Ga.

“When we found out about it, it was hard and it was probably harder on our parents,” Hardy said, “because they understand it more. But Coach [Tony] Elliott, he’s reaffirmed to us that, ‘We’re going to use it more as fuel.’”

That was consistent across conversations those in this 2023 recruiting class heard, whether Elliott, one of his assistants or a current member of the team delivered that thought.

“Just letting them know that all of us here and our current team, feel really, really good about the future,” Elliott said of what he told commits over the last month, “and then also, the message to them is they’ve got a great opportunity to come and be part of the healing process about restoring this program and building it up.”

UVa had signed 22 prospects — 18 high schoolers and four transfers — by Wednesday afternoon, and Elliott said those players “chose us” even after the tragedy and a difficult season.

Earlier Wednesday, wide receiver Suderian Harrison of Woodland High School (McCormick, S.C.) — the same school Davis starred at — committed and inked his letter of intent with the Cavaliers.

“And I wanted to offer any assistance that I could through that time,” Patriot (Nokesville) offensive lineman Cole Surber said, “but I let the grievers grieve and I felt like that’s as much as you could do for a community that hurt.

“But I feel like the staff handled it really well and I got to talk to with one of the players on Grounds, who was the host for my official visit, [offensive lineman] Snoop [Amaama], and he said these boys that are coming back for the next season are on a mission and are there to play for the players that were lost.”

Justin Speros, UVa’s director of recruiting, said he wasn’t surprised about the reaction the committed prospects had.

Surber, tight end TeKai Kirby of St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and defensive lineman Miles Greene of Highland Springs High School appeared in a video Kirby posted to Twitter saying they were praying for the coaches and the program about a week after the shooting occurred.

“Everybody was understanding of the events and just how tragic it was,” Speros said, “and something that Coach Elliott has talked about was how we’re going to turn this tragedy into a triumph.

“And that was the message to them,” Speros continued. “Our goal is to turn this tragedy into a triumph and we wanted to get guys who wanted to be part of it. And I think a lot of the kids are excited to be part of that opportunity, to show up and be part of everything Coach Elliott has spoken about because our core values have only been more solidified and the V-Sabre has taken on even more of a meaning since. And putting on that UVa uniform and helmet have taken on more of a meaning. So, it can be special and that was the message, and I’d say these recruits and their families have been awesome and very supportive and that’s how we handled it.”

Defensive end DJ Jones of Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Fla. said on his official visit, he was able to chat with Amaama and defensive lineman Terrell Jones about Chandler, Davis and Perry.

“And when I talked to the players about it, they were sad,” DJ Jones said, “and it was ‘those are my brothers’ type of stuff. We didn’t get too far into it, because I realized that they started to get emotional so I wanted to change the subject and not make them think about it too much. But I can tell it’s definitely affected everybody there, even the school, the students and everybody.”

Hardy said his discussion with Elliott and defensive backs coach Curome Cox put him at ease and made him eager for the future at UVa.

“He’s going to uplift and use it to bring us together,” Hardy said. “And I talked to Coach Cox and he helped me a lot, too. He said, ‘God will get you through anything,’ and that the community as a whole, everybody is together and can get through it all.”