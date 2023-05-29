Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORANGE — Colston Bayless has been a fixture in the Orange County community for years, first as a student-athlete, then as a middle school teacher, coach and administrator.

The 31-year-old will take on a new role in Orange County this fall as the school's varsity football coach. Bayless takes over at his alma mater for Jesse Lohr, who stepped down after eight seasons.

“First and foremost, I want to give all glory to God for blessing me with the opportunity to serve the Orange County community that I love so much,” Bayless said. “Thank you to [Orange County Superintendent] Dr. [Daniel] Hornick and the administrators, players and stakeholders who believed in me and selected me as the next head coach."

Bayless will continue to rely on the same people that helped him become the Hornets head coach as he leads the program into the future.

"As I take on this new venture and make all the necessary changes to take this program to the next level, I can’t do it alone," Bayless said. "It takes commitment and sacrifice from our community leaders, business owners, staff, parents and most of all, the players. I am excited about all the potential this year’s team has returning and can’t wait to meet all the players and families.”

Bayless understands the importance of high school athletics to the Orange County community. He played football and baseball for the Hornets before moving on to play at Glenville State University in West Virginia. He play football for four years for the Pioneers before returning home to teach math at Prospect Heights Middle School.

“There is just something special about Friday nights at Porterfield Park,” Bayless said. "It is unique, historic and the whole town is there. I appreciate that small-town vibe. The Orange County football coaching position is a dream job. Great players, great people, tremendous passion and support.”

When Bayless returned to Orange after graduating from Glenville State, he envisioned his coaching career taking a different path than the one it is on now.

“After all that football, when I returned to Orange after being hired to teach match at Prospect Heights Middle School, I was interested primarily in coaching baseball," Bayless said. "While I did end up coaching baseball, I was hired as a varsity football assistant in 2013 and instantly fell in love with the schematics and preparation that goes into coaching football.”

In addition to his coaching duties at Prospect Heights, Bayless has served as the school's athletic director for the past five years, which has prepared him well for his next endeavor.

“In 2019, I moved to a more administrative role as an athletic director at Prospect Heights Middle School, which really helped me grow as an organizer and communicator," Bayless said. "All that experience — playing coaching and then administrating — I have seen first-hand what it takes to build a successful program."

Bayless is taking over an Orange County football program that has enjoyed plenty of success recently. The Hornets have reached the regional playoffs in each of the last two seasons and Bayless is excited about continuing that legacy.

"I do not see this as a rebuild," Bayless said. "There is already a winning tradition left by Coach Lohr that I hope to continue.”

Continuing that winning tradition starts with cultivating the talent that is in Orange County. Bayless has seen the future of the Hornets' varsity program over the past several years at the middle school level.

“While many of the current players I remember fondly from my time at Prospect, I am also excited about meeting the players from Locust Grove Middle School,” he said. “The last several years have produced some of the best middle school football games I have ever seen in Orange County’s rivalry game between Prospect Heights and Locust Grove at Porterfield Park and both teams are sending a ton of talent to the high school.”

In addition to building strong middle school programs, Bayless is hoping to extend the Hornets' pipeline of talent to the younger kids in Orange County as well.

“I am also working to build up the youth programs in Orange to ensure that all youngsters in Orange interested in football can be involved at a young age,” Bayless said. “I am always excited when ninth graders decided to try football, but it’s better when nine-year-olds are playing football and come to me with experience.”

Bayless has already hit the ground running in terms as he assembles his coaching staff. He’s already talked with several potential assistant coaches and more interviews are planned in the coming days.

“I will be making changes, but most of those changes will primarily in an effort to give Orange County football a unique and physical identity, that will lead to sustaining the success that we have seen lately," Bayless said. “The offensive and defensive schemes I choose, after evaluating the talent we currently have, will also be able to be realistically used at younger levels of football, being easy to teach and understand.”

A father of two, Bayles said he plans to instill the same values to his players as he does in his own children.

“The traits my wife and I believe are important to ingrain in our own children, I hope to instill in my future players,” he said. “Hopefully, helping them understand that winning and success does not come from a certain play or scheme, it’s a mentality. There is no short cut to success. It comes from hours and hours of hard work, no excuses, discipline and consistency.”

Orange County athletic director Mike Neeley believes Bayless is the perfect fit for the program.

“Orange County has a storied tradition of winning football games and I have no doubt that our next chapter will be just as rewarding,” said Neely in a written statement. “Coach Bayless brings enthusiasm, strong core values and a knowledge of OC and its traditions, and a fire and determination to enhance our football program.”

Bayless is slated to meet his team for the first time officially on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Orange County auditorium. During that meeting, he will outline summer conditioning programs for the players as they prepare to open practice in late July.

“My ultimate goal is to make all my players a little more capable, coachable and dependable young people,” Bayless said. “I am just using football as the vessel to teach those important life skills and those same skills that make them successful as football will make them successful in life. All in all, I am extremely excited for the season and believe we have a lot of talent returning. If I can earn the respect and buy-in from the players, I expect to see great results and fast.”