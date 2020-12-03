New-look UVa defensive unit prepares for dynamic Boston College offense

The challenge Saturday is slowing down a talented Boston College offense led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The Eagles average 260.6 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the 15-team ACC.

UVa’s defense allows an ACC-worst 289 passing yards per contest.

The Jurkovec connection with Zay Flowers, one of the top receivers in the conference, is particularly tough to stop. Flowers has 48 receptions for 712 yards and seven touchdowns through 10 games this fall.

“They’re really good players,” cornerback De’Vante Cross said. “They’ve got a really good offense. Everything blends together really well. Their pass game looks like their run game. Their run game looks like their pass game. They have a great scheme.”

Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, has been especially effective this season. He joins Miami’s D’Eriq King and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as the only ACC quarterbacks with at least 15 touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions.

“The more I watch him, the more I like him,” Howell said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. He throws the ball efficiently, on time. He can extend plays.”