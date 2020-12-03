New-look UVa defensive unit prepares for dynamic Boston College offense

The Virginia football team’s current defensive unit is barely recognizable compared to its season-opening depth chart.
Stud linebacker and NFL prospect Charles Snowden’s season ended against Abilene Christian with a broken ankle. Before that, veteran defensive lineman Richard Burney was ruled out due to health reasons. Both are viewed as top players and leaders on the defense.
Sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs transferred unexpectedly, deciding to play for Cincinnati in future seasons. His surprising departure depleted the depth along UVa’s defensive line.
Behind the linebackers and linemen, the secondary saw safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson miss significant time with injuries. It’s unclear if either player will suit up for Virginia again this season.
Entering the season, Virginia’s defense expected to develop into an ACC force. Now, the Cavaliers are trying to hold on as the regular season approaches its end.
“It’s been fun, honestly, in terms of coaching different players and watching them grow and develop,” defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a lot of teaching and a lot of learning and growing and developing.”
The challenge Saturday is slowing down a talented Boston College offense led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The Eagles average 260.6 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the 15-team ACC.
UVa’s defense allows an ACC-worst 289 passing yards per contest.
The Jurkovec connection with Zay Flowers, one of the top receivers in the conference, is particularly tough to stop. Flowers has 48 receptions for 712 yards and seven touchdowns through 10 games this fall.
“They’re really good players,” cornerback De’Vante Cross said. “They’ve got a really good offense. Everything blends together really well. Their pass game looks like their run game. Their run game looks like their pass game. They have a great scheme.”
Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, has been especially effective this season. He joins Miami’s D’Eriq King and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence as the only ACC quarterbacks with at least 15 touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions.
“The more I watch him, the more I like him,” Howell said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. He throws the ball efficiently, on time. He can extend plays.”
With Blount and Nelson still not listed on the depth chart at safety, UVa faces a major challenge. The Eagles consistently find ways to move the ball through the air, and they’ve tossed multiple touchdown passes in eight of their 10 games this season.
On the season, Virginia is 1-4 against teams that currently rank in the top half of the ACC in passing yards per game. The lone win came over North Carolina, and the Tar Heels still threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns against Virginia’s secondary.
As the Cavaliers get set for Saturday, they’ll do so without several of their best defensive players. In the secondary, Cross is joined by senior cornerback Nick Grant as upperclassmen needing to step up against a solid passing attack.
Grant believes in James Madison transfer safety D’Angelo Amos as well as young defensive backs like Antonio Clary and Coen King. Both of those underclassmen see time at safety due to injuries.
The Cavaliers held Louisville to 161 passing yards in their most recent ACC game, so there’s optimism that improved passing defense can be sustained this week despite a banged up defense. Boston College, however, provides arguably the toughest test to Virginia’s defense since late October.
“We really can hold our own back there and do what we have to do, no matter who’s back there,” Grant said.
