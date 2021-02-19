New head coaches in Central Virginia eager to kick off delayed high school football season

“The delayed season helped me get to know more students in my high school and get some interested in football,” Helmick said. “Essentially, I’ve had six extra months to build relationships and get to know athletes that may not have played back in August. We’ve had six months to lift, condition and get to know one another.”

Hicks chose to use the extra time not just for schemes and techniques but for bonding as well.

“All the obvious restrictions and players not even sure if they will have a season has made this an incredibly challenging start,” he said. “I am just blessed to have great senior leadership and fantastic assistant coaches who have been there through every step of the process.”

“This time has been a great time to reflect on what is truly important in life and in football,” Hicks continued. “I think this time has led to some great thinking and idea sharing. I also think it has been great for the Jefferson District head coaches as a group. We started conversations when this all started and stay in touch daily as practices begin. We all want to compete and win on Fridays, but these coaches have been amazing in supporting and promoting the success of football in our area.”

McKenzie said the additional time allowed him the opportunity to get more kids involved in the sport.