PALMYRA — Mitchell Pace has worn many hats during his time at Fluvanna County High School.

He grew up in Fluvanna and was a student-athlete for the Flucos before becoming a teacher at the school as well as a coach in several different sports, including boys tennis, track and field and swimming and diving.

Now the 44-year-old is ready to tackle a new and challenging role at the school.

Pace was recently named Fluvanna's new varsity football coach, taking over a Flucos program that went 0-10 this past fall.

“I am a born-and-bred Fluco that wants to return the program to its rightful place as a competitor for the Jefferson District title each season,” Pace said. “I have played here, as well as several generations of Paces, and I’m determined to re-establish Fluvanna football as a team of character, discipline and hard work. My goal is to make Fluvanna County proud of this program and make Friday nights at Phil Browning Stadium the place to be.”

Pace is no stranger to the football program at Fluvanna County. He was a two-way player for the Flucos, splitting time at quarterback and defensive end.

After earning an Education degree at the University of Virginia, Pace returned home and has spent the past 17 years as a teacher at Fluvanna County. In addition to his teaching duties, Pace has served 17 years as an assistant football coach and middle school coach for the Flucos. He’s also served as offensive and defensive coordinator at the varsity level.

That experience and versatility should serve Pace well as he tries to establish a winning culture at Fluvanna.

“My primary focus is establishing a discipline and re-defining the character of the team,” Pace said. “I will set high expectations of self-control, respect and hard work in the classroom and on the field.”

Pace was named interim coach last December after former coach Mike Morris stepped down. Under Morris' guidance, the Flucos ended an 18-year postseason drought with back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019 but won just two games over the past two seasons.

Pace hit the ground running in December as he started implementing the offseason conditioning programs. In addition, the new coach put an emphasis on changing the culture and enhancing the expectations for everyone in the program.

In terms of scheme, Pace said his game plan on both sides of the ball will support the demands of the personnel.

“I think Fluco fans will see that focus translates into a different product on Friday nights,” he said. “They will also see a variety of formations on both sides of the ball, attempting to fully utilize the athleticism we have here at FCHS.”

Pace’s hiring as coach was made official Jan. 26 by the Fluvanna County School Board. He was unanimously approved for the position following a nearly two month process that included an interview committee set up of school administrators, athletic department personnel and parent representation.

“We are pleased to have Coach Mitchell Pace as our new head football coach at FCHS,” Fluvanna athletic director Scott Morris said in a written statement. “His knowledge of Fluvanna, experience as a coach in conjunction with teaching our Flucos in the classroom will be a great asset for the program. We look forward to the transition into a new era of Fluco football.”

Pace knows he has a lot of work ahead of him but is eager to tackle the challenge of making his alma mater a competitive program again.

“I was honored to be selected for this position,” he said. “I have been around the program all my life and it’s still humbling to know that now I get to put my own leadership stamp on it. My goals are to create a Flying Fluco program that displays fundamentals, high energy, competes at the highest levels of the district every year and makes opponents wary of playing us on Friday nights. All of this, with appropriate strength of character and discipline.

"I couldn’t be prouder to have this chance.”