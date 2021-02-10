New dad Braxton Key enters G League season with increased motivation

“It’s hard just Facetiming and just missing out on some milestones,” Key said. “She just starting learning how to grab her feet and grab things, so I’m sad I’m missing all that, but at least I can FaceTime. Hopefully I can get out of here as soon as possible and see her soon.”

Key’s desire to succeed as a professional basketball player ramped up following the birth of his daughter. The small forward spent months in Richmond this offseason working with his trainer Matt Irving following the premature end to UVa’s 2019-20 season. After two weeks off following the conclusion of Virginia’s season, Key hit the gym five days a week with Irving.

Irving was impressed with Key’s commitment to their workouts before Lennox’s birth, but said Key has been a different man since early October.

“After she was born, it was just a whole new focus for him as far as basketball,” Irving said. “He knows he’s got to do it for her now and he’s gotta do it for his girlfriend, so just a totally different focus and he was really, really locked in.”

Irving said Key set a goal of shooting 60% with Irving on all shooting drills when they started working together this offseason. In the weeks following the birth of his daughter, Key was hitting 75% of his shots.