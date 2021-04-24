New community walking club set to begin monthly walks and hikes

A new community walking club has recently been formed and will be gathering each month for a group walk or hike.

The club, which is free of charge and open to everyone, will be walking at a variety of interesting and scenic locations, on a monthly basis, in and around Charlottesville.

All ages and abilities are welcome to join. The group will break into smaller pace pods for each group walk.

Next steps: The club will be meeting for an hour-long walk at the Green Springs Historic District on Sunday, May 2. Green Springs is a secluded and beautiful 14,000-acre enclave of 20 pre-Civil War farms, traversed by miles of quiet soft surface roads. It is located 15 minutes east of Charlottesville.

For more information on how you can join this new community walking group, go to RaggedWalks.org or call 434-293-3367.