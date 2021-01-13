Nelson County boys basketball team outlasts William Campbell

The Governors extended the lead early in the third. George Brown drained a corner trey and McGarry added three free throws to build a 30-20 lead with 4:49 left in the quarter.

William Campbell countered with a full-court press and used it to force turnovers that led to easy buckets. Sloan Seals ignited the 9-0 rally with a 3-pointer and Allen added three more points as the Generals pulled within 30-29. Russell Thompson sank two free throws at the end of the quarter to give momentum back to Nelson County, along with a 32-29 advantage.

McGarry tried to put the game away early in the fourth with five points in the opening two minutes as the Governors stretched the lead to 39-31 with 4:27 left to play.

After a timeout, William Campbell coach Teron Watson put the press back on and the Generals again closed the gap. Watson’s team tallied five steals, which sparked an 8-1 run to close the gap to 40-39 with 1:45 to play.

Martin admitted his team got a little rattled during the late William Campbell run.

“I saw we stopped being disciplined at the end of the game, and in the middle,” he said. “If we just stay disciplined and play as a unit like we’re capable of, we’ll be a good team.”