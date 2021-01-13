Nelson County boys basketball team outlasts William Campbell

LOVINGSTON — The Nelson County boys basketball team opened its season on a high note Tuesday when Jamel Rose’s buzzer-beater in double overtime gave the Governors a home win over Altavista.
Coach Marvin Martin’s team found some more late-game magic Wednesday during a 47-41 victory over visiting William Campbell.
Jaren Purvis scored a game-high 15 points and Blayz McGarry added 14 more as the Governors improved to 2-0 on the season and remained atop the Dogwood District standings.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Purvis said. “I’m really happy with our teamwork and effort and everything. It’s been really good for our team this year and I’m happy about it.”
Nelson County (2-0, 2-0 Dogwood District) showed no ill effects from Tuesday’s contest as it jumped out to an early lead. Purvis scored three points and Rysun Ebelherr added another short jumper to give the Governors an 11-7 lead after one quarter of play.
William Campbell didn’t go away quietly, however.
Colten Allen knocked down a contested 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Generals their first lead, 12-11, with 5:34 left in the half.
That’s when Nelson’s bench took over.
Dagan Pugh scored seven points during a 14-2 Governors run over the final five minutes of the half to give Nelson County a commanding 24-15 lead at intermission.
The Governors extended the lead early in the third. George Brown drained a corner trey and McGarry added three free throws to build a 30-20 lead with 4:49 left in the quarter.
William Campbell countered with a full-court press and used it to force turnovers that led to easy buckets. Sloan Seals ignited the 9-0 rally with a 3-pointer and Allen added three more points as the Generals pulled within 30-29. Russell Thompson sank two free throws at the end of the quarter to give momentum back to Nelson County, along with a 32-29 advantage.
McGarry tried to put the game away early in the fourth with five points in the opening two minutes as the Governors stretched the lead to 39-31 with 4:27 left to play.
After a timeout, William Campbell coach Teron Watson put the press back on and the Generals again closed the gap. Watson’s team tallied five steals, which sparked an 8-1 run to close the gap to 40-39 with 1:45 to play.
Martin admitted his team got a little rattled during the late William Campbell run.
“I saw we stopped being disciplined at the end of the game, and in the middle,” he said. “If we just stay disciplined and play as a unit like we’re capable of, we’ll be a good team.”
Nelson County regained control thanks to poised performances from McGarry and Purvis down the stretch. The junior duo scored the final seven points for the Governors, including a big putback from Purvis off his own missed free throw, to put the game out of reach.
“Jaren is a leader and Blayz is a leader also,” Martin said. “Those two guys I put a lot of my offense into and team leadership, too. Jaren, he’s going to be the big man for us and do big-man things,” Martin said. “Of course, he’s going to get double- and triple-teamed and we know this. Blayz, he stepped up. We put him in the role of point guard this year and he’s doing a fantastic job keeping our offense moving and I’m proud of both of them.”
With two wins under its belt, Nelson County is looking forward to whatever may be left of the basketball season.
“I’m very excited,” Purvis said. “I’m hoping to go 11-0.”