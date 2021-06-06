Neeck strikes out 16 Old Dominion batters as Virginia forces winner-take-all game in Columbia Regional

“This is a lot of guys’ first regional and the fact that a lot of guys are taking advantage of it and making the most of it is very awesome,” Ortiz said.

Neeck ran into trouble briefly in the seventh inning after a runner reached on a strikeout that ended with a wild pitch. A double put runners on second and third.

Like he did all night, Neeck pounded the zone and recorded two strikeouts. He returned to the dugout after a fiery fist pump.

A Logan Michaels two-RBI single in the ninth gave the Cavaliers a pair of insurance runs.

Neeck didn’t need them.

He struck out three batters in the ninth, finishing his night with 16 strikeouts. He tossed 102 pitches. His previous career-high was 50.

“I just had a good feeling that he could keep this thing going,” O’Connor said. “When you’re in the zone and you’re out there and you’re in a groove, pitching like he is, you don’t want to take the ball out of the guy’s hand.”

When Andy Garriola swung through a pitch for the final out, Neeck slowly walked toward his dugout as his teammates sprinted toward him. He opened his arms and received a massive hug from senior reliever Blake Bales.