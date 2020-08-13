NCAA will not hold fall sports championships due to COVID-19

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what that means for the ACC and Olympic sports in the fall, however.

UVa and other ACC programs can compete in the fall without the prospects of a national championship. Those programs can also elect to attempt to play seasons in the spring instead of the fall, but it is unlikely Power 5 programs move forward with only football this fall.

If UVa and the ACC eventually move fall sports seasons to the spring, Emmert and the NCAA believe there’s a realistic chance to hold championships safely. He even mentioned that he’s in support of single-site “bubble” models, if those are needed to safely complete seasons and postseason tournaments.

As the NCAA moves its focus toward the spring, numerous options remain to hold championships safely.

“There’s a way to do it,” Emmert said. “Will it be normal? Of course not, you’ll be playing a fall sport in the spring. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah.”

