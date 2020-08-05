NCAA offers little additional guidance, asks for divisions to make call on fall sports

Additional details of the NCAA’s announcement include that if 50% or more of eligible teams in a sport within a division cancel their fall seasons, no fall NCAA championship will occur in that sport. While that applies on the gridiron to FCS teams like JMU and VMI, it doesn’t apply to the FBS because the College Football Playoff is not an NCAA-sanctioned event.

Fall Olympic sports do play NCAA championships, however, meaning at least 50% of teams eligible for the NCAA postseason in the sport need to play fall seasons for a NCAA championship to take place.

The NCAA left open the possibility of fall sports championships taking place in the spring should any be postponed.

Other important guidelines state that schools can’t require student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding the virus to play this fall. Additionally, member schools “must cover COVID-19 related medical expenses for student-athletes to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families.”

While the NCAA shared a few guidelines and basic principles to follow this fall, the organization firmly shifted the decision-making process onto other entities with its announcement. If a fall sports season is to take place, it’s up to schools, conferences and divisions instead of Mark Emmert and company.