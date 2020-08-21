NCAA offers additional year of eligibility for fall athletes, reducing some uncertainty for UVa athletes

“That feels so much better, especially with me personally," Ivory said. "I missed a major part of the postseason last year, and I didn’t want my time here to end like that.”

Ivory suffered a jaw injury at the end of the 2019 ACC Tournament, costing her a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament. After being one of the best teams in the country all season, UVa fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament without Ivory on the field.

“I don’t want to end on that situation,” said Ivory, who had an NCAA women’s soccer tournament flag in the background of her Zoom call with The Daily Progress. “I want another shot at this national championship because I think we were so promising last season, and we were so close to so many of the big goals we set for ourselves and to not finish that out with the team was absolutely heartbreaking. So, to know that I can get another shot at that, it makes me really happy and just calms a lot of the anxiety and the nerves down.”

The NCAA’s decision helps ease the mental burden on athletes dealing with the uncertain fall season caused by COVID-19. The Virginia women’s soccer team, for example, still doesn’t know its fall schedule.

Knowing the option of returning in the fall of 2021 remains provides some level of relief.