NCAA meet a homecoming of sorts for Virginia track & field program

Meyer dreamed of making it to this stage, the first NCAA Outdoor Championships of her career. Being in the national title hunt comes as more of a surprise, but something she saw as a possibility recently with superb results in training and competition.

“I didn’t go into this season thinking that I was going to run this fast,” Meyer said. “I just kind of wanted to run faster than I ever have, and I knew that if I could do that I would be able to make nationals and compete for the national title.”

She’s in that spot now, with the finals Saturday night.

Claudio Romero is another Virginia athlete hoping to finish among the top few athletes in the nation in their respective competition. The freshman discus thrower won the ACC title this season, and he’s looking to build on strong recent showings.

He finished second at the NCAA East Preliminary Round with a throw of 65.78 meters, a new school record. He’ll compete Friday night in the discus final.

Owayne Owens, the ACC champion in the triple jump, will compete Friday night. He’s not only excited about competing in his first outdoor championships, but he’s also excited to be reunited with a close friend.