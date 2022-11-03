NCAA champion Ben Shelton advances to Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger quarterfinals

With his curly hair, Ben Shelton says he is often told how much he looks like Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Truth be told, he moves a little like Mahomes as well.

That combination of strength and athleticism was on display Thursday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club as the 2022 NCAA champion from the University of Florida defeated Brandon Holt, 6-3, 6-4, to move into the quarterfinals of the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger in Charlottesville.

Shelton, the son of former pro player and current Florida head coach Brian Shelton, had 10 aces and won 81% of his first-serve points.

“I think it was important that I was aggressive, but that I didn’t overplay,” Shelton said. “He’s a really solid player, and he makes a lot of balls, so I had to be really tough today and not just try and blast him off the court. I wanted to slow things down sometimes, dig out of the corners and just show my toughness throughout the match, and I thought I did a pretty good job of that. He’s a really tough opponent … I was glad to get a win today.”

Holt, the former USC standout and son of former world No. 1 Tracy Austin — who upset Taylor Fritz at this past summer’s U.S. Open — never had any break-point chances in the match.

The sixth-seeded Shelton, ranked No. 156 in the world, will take on German Lucas Gerch, who upset No. 3 seed and defending champion Stefan Kozlov on Thursday.

Shelton said his transition from college to the pros has been “fun, but a little different.”

“I’ve definitely had to mature in some ways, but it’s just a learning process,” he said. I’m happy to be out here and enjoying every second.”

Shelton’s father continues to be his biggest sounding board.

“His input is invaluable,” Shelton said. “Having someone in my family who has done it and been a great pro and who can help me along the way … there’s a lot that we can relate to with each other. We talk on the phone every day.”

Shelton said the main things he’s been trying to improve are his willingness to move forward, his hands at the net and his fitness. In regard to the last item, he has been working with USTA strength coach Reshard Langford, a former NFL safety who, coincidentally, played for the Chiefs, the same squad as his doppelganger, Mahomes.

“I think it’s really cool to see other athletes who have done great things in their sport, so he brings a little bit of a different philosophy than traditional tennis coaches and fitness trainers,” Shelton said. “I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

In other action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event, top-seeded Denis Kudla was a three-set winner over Ulises Blanch.

Friday’s quarterfinal matches will include University of Virginia star Inaki Montes taking on Great Britain’s Paul Jubb.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.