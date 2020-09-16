NCAA announces Nov. 25 start date for college basketball season

The next game for UVa was going to come in the Wooden Legacy Classic in Los Angeles. The field included Georgetown, Kansas and UCLA.

National college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein recently reported that Wooden Classic may take place in Orlando instead. It’s unclear if the field would remain the same, especially given an announcement from the Pac-12 earlier this summer saying it didn’t expect to allow competition until 2021. UCLA is a member of the Pac-12.

While the schedule for the season remains uncertain, a few firm plans were created by the NCAA. Practices can begin on Oct. 14, marking roughly one month until the start of official practices.

Prior to the start of official practices, there’s a “transition period” the NCAA announced Wednesday. The period starts on Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 13. During that team strength and conditioning, sport-related meetings and skill instruction are allowed for up to 12 hours per week. Only eight of the hours can be used on skill instruction, and student-athletes must receive two days off each week.

Teams are recommended to play at least four nonconference games this season. Programs will also aim to play a minimum of 13 regular season games and a maximum of 27.