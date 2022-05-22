NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: Virginia men's tennis team tops Kentucky to win program's fifth title

Virginia is once again the king of men’s college tennis.

The Cavaliers capped an impressive run through the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 win over Kentucky on Sunday in the national championship match in Champaign, Ill.

The victory gave Virginia its fifth outdoor national championship in program history and first since 2017.

“It means a great deal to win the national championship,” said Andres Pedroso, who won his first national championship as Virginia head coach. “I’m just so grateful.”

Fifth-year senior Gianni Ross, who was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, clinched the victory for the Cavaliers.

Ross also helped the Cavaliers earn the crucial doubles point. He and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg picked up a 6-1 victory on the third doubles court, then Ryan Goetz and Iñaki Montes clinched the point for the Hoos with a 6-3 victory on court two.

The Cavaliers started strong in singles, winning four of the six first sets.

Bar Botzer, who was a member of Wake Forest’s 2018 national championship team, was the first Virginia player to earn a singles victory after he downed JJ Mercer 6-1, 6-1 to put the Hoos ahead 2-0.

Montes made it 3-0 Virginia with his 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 21 Gabriel Diallo, then Ross wrapped up the match with his 6-4, 6-4 win over Joshua Lapadat.

After securing the clinching point, Ross was mobbed by his teammates, setting off a raucous celebration.

It was a scene that seemed unfathomable back in February, when Virginia struggled through a five-match losing streak. But the Cavaliers found their footing and were dominant down the stretch, winning its final 23 matches of the season. The Cavaliers’ last loss of the season came against Florida at ITA National Team Indoors back in February.

“We’re always thinking national championship at some point, but I didn’t know if it was gonna happen this year or year seven or year nine,” Pedroso said. “I am super happy for these guys. They have evolved through the year after five losses in a row in February, so really happy for them.”

UVa went undefeated in ACC play en route to winning the conference regular season and tournament championships and earning home-court advantage in the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers (28-5) were dominant throughout their run to the championship, dropping only one point during their six NCAA Tournament matches. UVa rolled to 4-0 wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, VCU and South Carolina to earn a spot in the round of 16, then the Hoos earned a 4-1 victory over No. 2 Florida in their first match in Champaign, avenging a loss to the Gators from earlier this season.

“I think what helped us was drawing Florida in the quarterfinals,” Pedroso said. “It was do-or-die. You either bring your best stuff or you’re gonna get knocked out. And it really forced us to elevate everything that we did. And so I really think it was the draw, having to show up and play our best tennis against arguably one of the two best teams in the country. I have a lot to thank the Gators for because they pushed us and they made us better.”

After the win over the Gators, Virginia continued its high level of play as it swept Tennessee in the semifinals and Kentucky in the title match to win the 31st national championship in UVa athletics history.

Virginia won its first men’s tennis national championship in Champaign in 2013. Pedroso was an assistant coach for the Cavaliers then. Nine years later, he is savoring being a national championship head coach for the first time.

“It was surreal for the 15 to 20 minutes after the match ended, but I’m starting to believe it now,” Pedroso said. “These guys worked hard and they put themselves in a position to do it. So really proud of them.”

