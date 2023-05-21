Ten years to the day after the Virginia men's tennis program captured its first NCAA outdoor national championship, the Cavaliers added a sixth title to its ever-expanding trophy case.

And they did it in dominating fashion.

Virginia won its second straight national championship on Sunday with an impressive 4-0 victory over Ohio State at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The Wahoos (30-4) won the doubles point, then captured three singles matches in straight sets to earn its sixth national championship in the past 10 years. Junior Iñaki Montes clinched the victory for Virginia with a win on court two.

“It is a bit surreal like it was when we won last year,” UVa head coach Andres Pedroso said. “I give all the credit to the guys, to the staff, the coaches. This is such a team effort. So many people have put so much time into a process like this. And the players are really special. It was a tough semester. We went through a lot, and they just hung in there, and they trusted us. It’s a credit to the way they were brought up by their families, to their character, to their values, and to what they prioritize in life. And I'm just so like lucky to have these guys because they're just such a pleasure to coach. So all the credit to the guys.”

Sunday's victory capped a dominating run through the NCAA Tournament for Virginia, which only dropped three points in six postseason matches on its march to the championship.

The Hoos cruised to 4-0 victories in its first three NCAA Tournament matches (Navy, Ole Miss and Duke) in Charlottesville, then earned a hard-fought 4-2 win over Kentucky in Orlando in a rematch of the 2022 national championship match. Virginia then took down No. 1 seed Texas with a 4-1 win in the semifinals on Saturday before rolling past Ohio State in Sunday's championship match.

The Cavaliers won their final 22 matches and did not lose an outdoor match this season. Once of the reason for Virginia's success this spring was its depth and the emergence of several key contributors.

“I think the difference between this year and last year might be that certain guys really stepped up,” Pedroso said. “Alex Kiefer and Måns Dahlberg really stepped up for this team. William Woodall really stepped up for this team. We had our stalwarts in the top four, and those guys are always there for us. We just lean on those guys every single match, but those three guys really stepped up for us and even the guys on the sidelines: Doug Yaffa, Ty Switzer and our student manager Jacob Haley who's just a blessing and just a difference maker. And so guys stepped up this year big time, and they needed to, and that's probably what makes this year maybe a little bit more special.”

Junior Chris Rodesch, who helped Virginia take the doubles point against the Buckeys by earning a win with teammate Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, then picked up a victory over Ohio State's Justin Boulais at the No. 1 singles spot, was named the tournament MVP.

He was one of four UVa singles players named to the NCAA all-tournament team. The others were Montes, Ryan Goetz and Alexander Kiefer. The Wahoos also had two of the three all-tournament doubles teams, including Rodesch and von der Schulenburg at No. 2.

“The energy in doubles we had, we came out firing,” Rodesch said. “We got those early breaks, and then we took doubles and first sets [in singles]. It just happened really fast. We had amazing body language all throughout doubles. Also in singles. Every time I looked over to Iñaki, the guy had his head up all the time. It gave me so much confidence. And then, at the end, it happened so fast. It’s an amazing feeling.”