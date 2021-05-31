NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: Virginia holds off Maryland to earn back-to-back titles

Rode finished with 12 saves, none bigger than the game-sealing stop on Wierman. Shellenberger was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

During a regular season that saw Virginia open ACC play with a 20-10 loss to Syracuse, coach Lars Tiffany had friends repeatedly encourage him by saying no one would remember how the team played in March if it finished the year strong in May.

And Tiffany’s Cavaliers turned in one memorable month of May, downing Bryant, Georgetown and North Carolina in the NCAA tournament to reach their 11th championship game.

After neither time scored for the first 6:45, the offense picked up dramatically.

Maryland got on the board first with sophomore Daniel Matz wrapping around the goal and putting a high shot over senior Alex Rode’s shoulder. But UVa got it right back when junior Petey LaSalla won the faceoff and pushed the ball ahead to senior Matt Moore, who slung a shot past sophomore Logan McNaney, tying it 1-1 with 8:09 left in the first quarter.

LaSalla tied the game 2-2 winning another faceoff draw and barreling to the cage for a goal.

Virginia used a 6-0 run – including two goals each from Jeff Conner and Connor Shellenberger – to build an 8-4 lead with 8:33 left in the first half.