N.C. State QB Devin Leary tabbed as preseason ACC Player of the Year

In a league filled with experienced, high-caliber returning quarterbacks, the determination is N.C. State’s Devin Leary enters the fall as the best of the bunch.

On Wednesday, Leary was tabbed as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year and he also took the quarterback spot on the All-ACC Preseason Team, which was voted on by 164 media members covering the league.

“His stats speak for themselves as a player,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said last week at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. “The things he did, taking care of the football, the clutch drives, the two-minute drives, the red zone performances.”

Last year, Leary threw for 3,433 yards and had a 35-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while leading N.C. State to a 9-3 mark.

“And my whole life I’ve been my biggest critic,” Leary said, “and as soon as the season ended, I’m watching different cutups of the interceptions that I’ve thrown, the sacks I’ve taken and potential interceptions. Then starting from there first, I was understanding how I can improve in those variations of my game, so I just continue to self-evaluate.”

Four of the top five vote-getters for ACC Preseason Player of the Year were quarterbacks. Leary earned 40 votes while Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman got 30, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke received 21 and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong earned 14. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee tied Armstrong for fourth with 14 votes.

Also voted onto the All-ACC Preseason Team offense were running backs Sean Tucker of Syracuse and Will Shipley of Clemson as well as wide receivers Josh Downs of North Carolina, Zay Flowers of Boston College and A.T. Perry of Wake Forest. The lone selection from UVa was Keytaon Thompson in the all-purpose position.

Thompson, a former quarterback, tallied 78 catches for 990 receiving yards and 39 carries for 247 rushing yards last fall.

“For the most part I feel like the running back and quarterback thing just kind of comes naturally,” Thompson said, “… so, I’m just working on a lot of the unnatural things, like coming in and out of breaks, sinking my hips and things like that. I really just have been focusing on that, the receiver part of it and technicalities of it.”

Miami’s Will Mallory is the choice at tight end and the offensive line is filled out by Clemson’s Jordan McFadden and Miami’s Zion Nelson at tackle, Louisville’s Caleb Chandler and Boston College’s Christian Mahogany at guard and N.C. State’s Grant Gibson at center. Earlier this summer, Mahogany told ESPN he’d likely miss the upcoming season with an ACL injury.

On defense, players from Pittsburgh and Clemson comprised the defensive line with the Panthers’ defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey as well as the Tigers’ Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy each earning nods.

Bresee was limited to four games last season, but was a freshman All-American the year before. He has 35 total tackles and 5.5 sacks over 16 games in his career.

At linebacker, N.C. State’s Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson as well as Clemson’s Trenton Simpson were voted onto the team. And finally in the secondary, cornerback selections were Kei’Trel Clark of Louisville and Josh DeBerry of Boston College and picks at safety were Florida State’s Jammie Robinson and N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle.

Clemson place kicker B.T. Potter and Miami punter Lou Hedley were special teams choices.

Clemson, which was tabbed as the league’s preseason favorite on Tuesday, led all teams with six selections and N.C. State followed with five.