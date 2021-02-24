N.C. State hands slumping Virginia its third straight loss

This is just the third three-game slide for UVa in the past five seasons. The Cavaliers, who are off this weekend and host Miami on Monday night, haven’t lost four in a row since February, 2017.

“Losing three games is never fun,” said Hauser. “You can’t win em all, but you can learn from all the losses.”

With heightened COVID-19 precautions on grounds, UVa had no fans in attendance Wednesday, not even the small contingent of family and friends it had been allowing. A near-empty arena witnessed a largely empty performance.

The Cavaliers came out cold, and needed 3:40 to score their first points, on an inside basket by Huff. The Wolfpack jumped out to a 17-4 lead with 11:08 left in the half.

Virginia missed 11 of its first 13 shots and its first eight attempts from 3-point range. It trailed by as many as 14 — 24-10 with 6:05 to go before halftime — before fighting back into the game. At one point, a personal 6-0 run by Huff cut the Wolfpack edge to 25-21, and the Cavaliers went to the locker room down by a manageable count of 29-23.

“I thought the start of the game once again was not where it needed to be,” said Bennett. “We dug ourselves in a hole.”