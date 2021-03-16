Murray's overtime goal propels Monticello field hockey team to victory

Two overtime games, two overtime victories for the Monticello field hockey team.

The Mustangs opened the season with a 4-3 win in double overtime against Western Albemarle. On Tuesday against Charlottesville, Coach Kaitlyn Bodine’s team added another OT victory to its resume when Reese Murray scored with 41 seconds left in sudden death overtime to give Monticello a 1-0 victory.

“This team likes to make our coaches sweat it out,” Bodine said. “Last season, we started off with season opener against New Kent going into double overtime, just like Western this season. I think we’re old champs at this at this point. We’re very fortunate that we’ve come out on top for both of our overtime games this season and the bottom line is we’ve got really strong players out there that are helping us hold down the fort and keep the ball and help start an offensive push. We’re doing great things and I’m really proud of this sophomore class. We’ve got 18 of them going strong.”

Offense was hard to come by for most of the game for both teams. After no shots on goal in the first quarter, things picked up a little in the second quarter.