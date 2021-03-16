Murray's overtime goal propels Monticello field hockey team to victory

Two overtime games, two overtime victories for the Monticello field hockey team.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 4-3 win in double overtime against Western Albemarle. On Tuesday against Charlottesville, Coach Kaitlyn Bodine’s team added another OT victory to its resume when Reese Murray scored with 41 seconds left in sudden death overtime to give Monticello a 1-0 victory.
“This team likes to make our coaches sweat it out,” Bodine said. “Last season, we started off with season opener against New Kent going into double overtime, just like Western this season. I think we’re old champs at this at this point. We’re very fortunate that we’ve come out on top for both of our overtime games this season and the bottom line is we’ve got really strong players out there that are helping us hold down the fort and keep the ball and help start an offensive push. We’re doing great things and I’m really proud of this sophomore class. We’ve got 18 of them going strong.”
Offense was hard to come by for most of the game for both teams. After no shots on goal in the first quarter, things picked up a little in the second quarter.
With 12 minutes left in the half, Charlottesville’s Sidney Gianakos got behind the Monticello defense, but her chip shot sailed just wide left. On the restart, the Mustangs went to work as Murray used her speed to pull away from a CHS defender for a mini breakaway opportunity, but her shot sailed just wide left.
The Black Knights appeared to break the scoreless tie when LilyKate Sweeney deflected a shot past Ava Morris and into the back of the goal, but the officials ruled the ball was struck with a high stick and waived the goal off.
Charlottesville continued to attack the cage in the third quarter and had three blue-ribbon chances to score. But Monticello goalkeeper Ava Morris was up to the task, turning aside all three shots, including a point-blank stop on Sweeney to keep the game scoreless.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as both teams had chances but were unable to capitalize as the game went into overtime scoreless. Gianakos had a chance to end the game three minutes into overtime, but her drive caromed off the post and out of play. Kendall Gibson generated a scoring chance off a turnover for Monticello, but her shot tricked past the keeper as the game remained scoreless.
With the seconds winding down, Murray won a stick battle on the left wing and went straight to goal. With Haedyn Barnes driving the net, the sophomore flicked a shot into the far corner of the cage with 41.1 seconds left to end the game.
“We definitely wanted to get a goal,” Murray said. “We had a couple up there at the beginning of the game and it was just important for us to get the goal there at the end. It was really exciting.”
With the game on the line, the sophomore had the confidence to make a play for the Mustangs.
“I just knew that I had to at least get it up to the goal to draw a corner or pass it up to Haedyn for her to tip it in,” Murray said. “We knew what we had to do, and we had to come out fighting instead of being tired. I was so happy we were able to get it off in the last minute.”
Bodine couldn’t have been prouder of her forward.
“Reese had been pushing it all game and she came out strong to finish us off,” she said. “I could not be more proud of her and the rest of our team for putting in work until the very last moment.”
Murray was ecstatic.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s a big win for us, so I’m happy.”