Murray's goal the difference in Monticello field hockey team's win over Charlottesville

Charlottesville (6-5) went to work offensively in the second quarter but was unable to solve Monticello goalkeeper Ava Barnes. The freshman netminder turned aside blue-ribbon chances from Julia Smith, Belaynesh Downs-Reeve and Justine Brown with 5:17 left in the first half to maintain Monticello’s 1-0 lead at intermission.

The Black Knights continued to keep the pressure up in the second half, dominating possession and offensive zone time, but were unable to come up with the equalizer. Coach Kathleen Druzba’s team had several opportunities inside the circle, but could not find the equalizer.

In the final seconds, Emmelia Kromkowski had a backhand attempt on goal, but Barnes calmly kicked the ball aside to preserve the 1-0 victory.

Monticello coach Kaitlyn Bodine called Monday’s win a complete team effort and handed out praise to everyone that took the field.

“I think we were just motivated to win,” Murray said. “We knew they would come back in the second half, like they did in the first game, so we had to come back and work on defense. It was just knowing what we had to do to keep the lead and working together as a team to defend the goal. Ava was really good in goal, she helped us out a great deal.”