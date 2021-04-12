Murray's goal the difference in Monticello field hockey team's win over Charlottesville

Reese Murray loves playing at Thomas Theodose Stadium.
A month ago, the sophomore forward scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to lift the Monticello field hockey team to a regular season victory over Charlottesville.
Murray created more magic Monday night when she scored a goal on the final play of the first quarter to lead the Mustangs to a 1-0 win over the Black Knights in the Region 3B quarterfinals.
“I just like to use my speed and use my ball-hitting skills to get around the girl and get up into the circle and my teammates help me and tip it in, so that helps,” Murray said.
It was a back-and-forth game for most of the first quarter with neither team generating many offensive opportunities. That changed in the final seconds of the period, when a late push from Monticello (6-5) earned the Mustangs an untimed penalty corner.
MHS capitalized on the opportunity thanks to a well-executed set play. Kendall Gibson’s drive from near the top of the circle was earmarked for the left post and Murray came in and re-directed the shot past Charlottesville goalkeeper Isabel Church McLean to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
“We were actually practicing [the play] in warmups and I missed a tip,” Murray said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I have to stay down, and it was really cool to get that goal.’”
Charlottesville (6-5) went to work offensively in the second quarter but was unable to solve Monticello goalkeeper Ava Barnes. The freshman netminder turned aside blue-ribbon chances from Julia Smith, Belaynesh Downs-Reeve and Justine Brown with 5:17 left in the first half to maintain Monticello’s 1-0 lead at intermission.
The Black Knights continued to keep the pressure up in the second half, dominating possession and offensive zone time, but were unable to come up with the equalizer. Coach Kathleen Druzba’s team had several opportunities inside the circle, but could not find the equalizer.
In the final seconds, Emmelia Kromkowski had a backhand attempt on goal, but Barnes calmly kicked the ball aside to preserve the 1-0 victory.
Monticello coach Kaitlyn Bodine called Monday’s win a complete team effort and handed out praise to everyone that took the field.
“I think we were just motivated to win,” Murray said. “We knew they would come back in the second half, like they did in the first game, so we had to come back and work on defense. It was just knowing what we had to do to keep the lead and working together as a team to defend the goal. Ava was really good in goal, she helped us out a great deal.”
The win gave the Mustangs their first regional playoff victory since 2018. Murray and her teammates hope to build off Monday’s win as they prepare for Wednesday’s regional semifinal showdown against top-seed Independence in Loudoun County. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.