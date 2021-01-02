Multiple ACC basketball programs dealing with COVID-19 issues

The calendar flipped to 2021 on Friday, but the New Year doesn’t change the challenging situation facing college sports.
On Friday, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s game with Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to the positive COVID-19 test of a Virginia staff member.
The virus still dictates when teams can play, and finishing conference play seems like a major challenge as postponements pile up just weeks into ACC action.
For the second time this season, COVID-19 issues within Virginia’s program has led to an altered schedule. The Cavaliers are struggling to consistently take the court as they attempt to manage COVID-19 while playing an indoor sport and traveling across the country.
Virginia’s road matchup with Wake Forest, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 16, was postponed earlier this season. With the Virginia Tech and Wake Forest postponements, the Cavaliers have two ACC games to make up.
Unfortunately, Virginia wasn’t the only ACC men’s basketball team impacted by COVID-19 this week.
The ACC announced Friday that the Florida State men’s basketball team wouldn’t host Duke on Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Seminoles' program. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they had traveled to Tallahassee for the game.
Toward the end of the football season, the ACC implemented protocols to ensure teams wouldn’t travel to a road venue before both sides were cleared by COVID-19 protocols.
Both the Virginia-Virginia Tech and Duke-Florida State games were top-25 matchups.
Unlike football, which boasts big rosters and coaching staffs, a single positive test can lead to a postponement and extended quarantine period for basketball programs. On the gridiron, college football programs regularly played games without double-digit players available due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
Earlier this week, Notre Dame’s game with Pittsburgh, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within Pitt’s program.
The postponements keep coming.
Coach K contact tracing
Prior to Duke-Florida State game being postponed, it was announced the Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski would miss the contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
“Coack K will miss tomorrow’s game at Florida State to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19,” Duke shared Friday before the postponement. “Coach K did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.”
In December, Duke’s head coach questioned the safety of playing this season given the volume of COVID-19 cases across the country and the expected roll out of vaccines to help curtail the virus. His group hasn’t played since Dec. 16.
Duke’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Boston College. If Krzyzewski is unavailable to coach, the Blue Devils will turn to associate head coach Jon Scheyer.
Women’s basketball virus issues
ACC women’s basketball also is dealing with impactful COVID-19 issues.
The Duke women’s basketball program announced on Dec. 25 that it would opt out of the remainder of the season due to concerns with COVID-19.
“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” Duke’s chief communications officer Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement. “We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time.”
At UVa, the Wahoos haven’t played since a loss to Florida State on Dec. 13. Games with Virginia Tech and Louisville were both postponed due to COVID-19 issues within UVa’s program.
The Wahoos are next scheduled to play on Thursday at Syracuse, but that matchup is far from a guarantee to take place on time. The Orange went into a team pause on Dec. 27 after a positive COVID-19 test within their program.