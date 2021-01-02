Multiple ACC basketball programs dealing with COVID-19 issues

In December, Duke’s head coach questioned the safety of playing this season given the volume of COVID-19 cases across the country and the expected roll out of vaccines to help curtail the virus. His group hasn’t played since Dec. 16.

Duke’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Boston College. If Krzyzewski is unavailable to coach, the Blue Devils will turn to associate head coach Jon Scheyer.

Women’s basketball virus issues

ACC women’s basketball also is dealing with impactful COVID-19 issues.

The Duke women’s basketball program announced on Dec. 25 that it would opt out of the remainder of the season due to concerns with COVID-19.

“The student-athletes on the Duke women’s basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns,” Duke’s chief communications officer Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement. “We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time.”

At UVa, the Wahoos haven’t played since a loss to Florida State on Dec. 13. Games with Virginia Tech and Louisville were both postponed due to COVID-19 issues within UVa’s program.