Mthethwa earns $20,000 Foot Locker college scholarship

“With the deaths of people like Travon Martin and Mr. [George] Floyd, I realized that these were regular people,” Mthethwa continued. “Trayvon could have been my brother. He was a kid. George Floyd could have been my uncle. These countless deaths inspired me to speak out against racism and systematic forms of oppression. It put a fire in my heart to say something.”

Since then, Mthethwa has become an advocate for social justice in his own community. He became a Black Lives Matter organizer at Orange County High School and served as an anti-racist and bias peer mentor and educator.

“Outside of my academics, sports and social justice have been an important part of my life,” Mthethwa said. “Over the last three years, I have spent about 600 hours being involved with different events to help my community."

Following Floyd’s death last summer, Mthethwa helped organize two marches in Orange County. The experience is one that he will not soon forget.