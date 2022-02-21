Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing

He needed to tell his longtime friend before letting anyone else know.

Curome Cox had important news to share.

“It was like hearing that your brother is moving to town,” former Virginia defensive lineman Brennan Schmidt said. “It was just really exciting and I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”

In January, Cox was named the Cavaliers’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator by first-year headman Tony Elliott. Cox, a Maryland grad and former cornerback for the Terrapins, was returning east after spending the last two seasons coaching defensive backs at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

He had earlier coaching stops with Albany, Connecticut, and Coastal Carolina after his NFL playing career ended.

His latest job change was bringing him to Charlottesville, though, where Schmidt and his family live and he owns a home bakery — Wholly Schmidt Sourdough. Cox said Schmidt was the first to know he was headed to UVa.

Cox and Schmidt never played college football together, and in fact played for then-rival programs. But Cox and Schmidt’s older brother, J.D. Schmidt, were the gridiron stars Brennan idolized growing up. They were standouts at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., and led the Eagles to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in 1997, beating powerhouse DeMatha, 14-7, in the title game contest that J.D. Schmidt, who went onto play linebacker for Boston College, connected with Cox for a key third-quarter touchdown pass.

Cox calls Brennan Schmidt his God brother, “because his family basically took care of me while I was in high school and also was the reason I went to Gonzaga,” he said.

As middle schoolers, Cox and J.D. Schmidt met through AAU basketball, Brennan said, and the two forged a strong friendship, which led to Cox spending those high school years with the Schmidts. It was Brennan’s and J.D.’s dad, according to the younger brother, who suggested Cox give football a shot.

Connecting with Elliott

Football worked out for Cox. He earned a starting role right away at Gonzaga before ultimately accepting a scholarship offer to play at Maryland, where he suited up for three Terrapin squads that won at least 10 games. Cox notched a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown in Maryland’s 2002 Peach Bowl romp of Tennessee.

While Cox was at Maryland, though, unbeknown to the pair at the time, he and Elliott actually shared the same field and squared off.

Cox said they didn’t realize they played against each in college until the recent interview process that prompted Elliott to hire Cox on the heels of landing Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to run the Cavaliers’ defense. Elliott was a receiver at Clemson, and the Tigers and the Terrapins — like UVa and Maryland formerly did –—met annually until Maryland departed the Atlantic Coast Conference for the Big Ten.

“We shared that conversation and we laughed about it a little bit,” Cox said.

The commonalities didn’t stop there. Cox said it was easy to relate to Elliott because of the similar pasts they evolved from to go to college, thrive as athletes and as coaches.

“Obviously our coaching paths didn’t mirror as much as the playing days did,” Cox said, “but it’s the similarities of what we had to go through growing up in some hardships and adversities, but it molding you into who you’re supposed to be.”

Elliott’s tough youth is well-documented, resiliently overcoming homelessness, the separation from an often-incarcerated father and tragic loss of his mother.

“I came from that very similar background where I lost my father to drugs and alcohol early, and my mother struggled with addiction throughout,” Cox said. “I didn’t really have a strong support structure and there was always someone there to provide, but it wasn’t always that person. So, sports gave me structure, an environment of community and helped me work and so that was the background I was sharing similarly with Coach E.”

The initial meetings between Cox and Elliott provoked Cox to leave Air Force, which wasn’t as easy of a decision, Cox said, as simply getting to take off for a school that’s closer to home and resides in a Power Five league. Rudzinski and Cox worked well together with the Falcons, and the defense progressed into one of the statistically best in the country. Air Force ranked fourth nationally for total defense, ninth for run defense and 19th for passing defense in the FBS this past fall, and Falcons coach Troy Calhoun, an ex-assistant for the Denver Broncos while Cox played for Denver, wanted to keep some continuity.

Cox said Calhoun offered him a promotion to defensive coordinator, and Cox said it was a tremendous honor and opportunity to potentially lead the Falcons’ unit.

“It definitely was and it took some soul searching,” Cox said of the decision he had to make to put a cap on a chaotic month from late December through being hired at UVa.

Within that span, he coached with Air Force in its win over Louisville at the First Responders Bowl in Dallas, went to Tampa for a week to get married to his wife, Rachael, and then honeymooned the week after in Cabo ahead of returning to Texas for the coaches convention in San Antonio.

“But I tell you one thing that tremendously won me over was Coach Elliott,” Cox said. “I think we have very similar paths to what we went through to get us to the point where we are as men and I think meeting him, the rest of the staff and seeing they’re genuine people, led me here. He references this statement all the time, ‘Don’t forget your why, but also keep it about what it’s supposed to be about and that’s developing men’ and I think that’s the ultimate part of what drove me here. His vision and his path.”

Said Rudzinski, who was happy to be followed to UVa by Cox: “There’s no one I’ve worked with that cares for young men more, but that also is a great teacher. So, it was something that I felt like when I got this opportunity, he’d be an unbelievable fit for us as a staff and was glad that he decided to call Charlottesville his home.”

All in for the Hoos

Cox said he’ll run the entire back end of the Cavaliers’ defense and work in unison with Rudzinski.

“It’s more efficient,” Cox said. “We did the same dynamic at Air Force, and we ultimately give the kids a different voice at times.”

He said he’s enjoying getting to know the defensive backs on the Cavaliers’ roster while they go through winter workouts or stop by the offices at the McCue Center to say hello to and chat with their new coaches. The one bonus, Cox said, is he previously established connections through the recruiting process while at UConn or Air Force with some of the players he’ll be coaching now.

As a product of Gonzaga, at his previous college-coaching stints, he often was responsible for targeting players in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Cox tried to land junior defensive back Chayce Chalmers and sophomore defensive backs Jonas Sanker, Aidan Ryan and Elijah Gaines before they all ended up at UVa.

“It was one of those things where it was like, ‘Wow. What a blessing to have those relationships,’” Cox said.

“And we’re a very high academic institution here at Virginia,” he said, “so a lot of these kids I had built relationships with, because ultimately, we were looking for the same product when I was at the Air Force Academy.”

Those players should benefit beginning this spring from the extensive coaching and playing experience Cox carries with him into his new gig.

He said his mentors are former Maryland coach Ralph Friedgen, current Terps coach Mike Locksley and Penn State coach James Franklin as well as a pair of endless advice-givers. Cox said he learned more lessons from ex-Connecticut coach Randy Edsall and former college football lifer Phil Elmassian, who was at Coastal Carolina in an off-the-field capacity while Cox was there, than from anyone else. Elmassian was the former DC at Virginia Tech, Boston College, LSU and West Virginia and coached defensive backs at Virginia from 1987-1990.

“He was the first guy who helped me understand big-picture stuff,” Cox said. “I call him the guru. He had been at every level and coached every position.”

Others on the field influenced Cox, too. He was a finalist for the AFC Special Teams Player of the Year Award in 2006, his second year with the Broncos, and at the same time former 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey was in Denver, too.

“And being a former player at that [defensive back] position, he has the technical ability and understanding to be able to relate that to his players,” Schmidt, a former grad assistant for the Hoos during the Mike London era and ex-coach in the Italian league, said.

“This is one thing I love about football,” Schmidt continued, “is every position is so different technique wise that it really takes someone who has wrestled with that technique and mastered it to a degree to teach it well. And I know his history of really being around some great players in the NFL, it’s been able to help shape his understanding of being able to play in the defensive backfield. His stories about playing with Champ Bailey always stick with me. So, I know he’s been around some great players and has a deep understanding of how to play.”

For Schmidt, it’s a thrill to see Cox in the navy and orange, following so many years on opposite sides of a friendly rivalry. Cox said he thought Maryland’s biggest nemesis during his time in school there was West Virginia, but also always enjoyed playing against UVa, where Schmidt committed to and played at from 2002 through 2005. Cox signed as a pro in 2004, so there was some overlap between the two in college.

Cox had seven tackles and a pass breakup during a Thursday night game in November of his senior year to help the Terps knock off Schmidt’s Hoos, 27-17, in College Park. Schmidt had seven tackles and two tackles for loss in the encounter.

“It’s funny. Brennan had come on his official visit to Maryland and then he goes to UVa,” Cox said with a laugh. “So, he decides to come here to UVa and the family would always come to the games. They were a family divided and they were cheering for me, but only when it was to UVa’s benefit.”

This season and for as long as he’s at Virginia, rooting for Cox will always be in the Cavaliers’ and the Schmidts’ best interest.

“And I’m so glad,” Schmidt said, “because being a college football coach can be really tough. You often move to places that you don’t know anyone and your only connection is with the staff, and that can be a great thing. But I’m glad I can be here for Curome and his family and help them feel even more at home in Charlottesville and to the community we love so much. And I’m really excited to see the incredible coaching we’re going to get in the backfield from one of the best DBs I’ve ever been around.”

