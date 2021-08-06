Motivated Virginia football team opens preseason camp

Virginia football players and coaches feel more comfortable this preseason, but don’t mistake comfort for complacency.
While significantly fewer COVID-19 restrictions make camp more traditional than the 2020 season, that sense of normalcy heightens urgency. The date and opponent for UVa’s season opener isn’t up in the air like last fall, when UVa saw Georgia, VMI and Virginia Tech appear first on the schedule until eventually opening with Duke on Sept. 26.
“We know we’re gonna be playing on Sept. 4,” senior center Olu Oluwatimi said Friday after the team’s first practice. “At the end of the day, William & Mary is trying to kick us, so we got to fight to kick them. We don’t want to lose our first game, especially at Scott, so we’re gonna put in the work to do what we need to get a victory.”
Oluwatimi and company have their sights set on the opener against William & Mary. The FCS program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, starts UVa’s season, but it’s far from the most important obstacle facing the Wahoos.
Road trips to North Carolina and Miami could effectively take UVa out of the ACC Coastal Division race before the calendar flips to October. Winning those games, however, would put the Cavaliers in prime position to defend its Coastal championship from 2019.
UVa can’t afford a slow start to the 2021 season, and a November gauntlet of Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech looms large to finish the season. The matchup with the Hokies, in particular, drives many of the returning upperclassmen who didn’t want their careers to end with a 33-15 loss in Blacksburg.
When UVa broke its team-wide huddle at the beginning of Friday’s practice, the group shouted, “Beat Tech.”
“We want to win the state, we want to win the commonwealth,” senior linebacker Noah Taylor said. “Obviously there’s a lot of history there. There’s a lot of bad blood there.”
UVa’s players don’t shy away from openly discussing their goals, even after a season when they fell short of those goals. The Cavaliers want to win the division and take down Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale.
To achieve those benchmarks, UVa needs to perform better than last season in all three phases.
Under Bronco Mendenhall, UVa saw improved win totals in each of his first four seasons. The Cavaliers took a step back in 2021, going 5-5 and just 4-5 in the ACC. Returning players came back to Charlottesville with frustration and disappointment playing a motivating role.
“We have a couple guys who came back specifically to win,” senior running back Wayne Taulapapa said.
The team’s road to improvement began well before the Sept. 4 season opener. Offseason workouts are critical for a Power Five program often recruiting three-star prospects. The Cavaliers feel confident about their strength and conditioning gains in recent months, believing that even many of the upperclassmen should show significantly improved performance this fall.
Mendenhall challenged seniors using an extra year of eligibility to come back with increased drive and energy. He didn’t want seniors coming back unless they were ready to meet higher expectations.
Virginia’s head coach is pleased with the strides of the upperclassmen through the offseason. Safety Joey Blount appears fully healthy and poised for a big fall, and teammates say defensive lineman Mandy Alonso had arguably the most productive offseason of any Virginia returner.
“To their credit, they’ve worked really hard,” Mendenhall said. “Great experience for us coming back and increased commitment, which is great.”
Mendenhall hopes the team’s experience allows him to alter practice plans in the coming weeks, putting the Cavaliers ahead of a typical preseason.
Virginia comes into the year projected to finish fifth in the Coastal, but the experienced Wahoos don’t intend to lurk in the middle of the division standings. To make a run at an ACC title, UVa knows every preseason practice carries tremendous weight.
Only four weeks remain until the start of the 2021 season.
“Time is ticking,” Taulapapa said. “It’s a race every day.”