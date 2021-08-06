Motivated Virginia football team opens preseason camp

Virginia football players and coaches feel more comfortable this preseason, but don’t mistake comfort for complacency.

While significantly fewer COVID-19 restrictions make camp more traditional than the 2020 season, that sense of normalcy heightens urgency. The date and opponent for UVa’s season opener isn’t up in the air like last fall, when UVa saw Georgia, VMI and Virginia Tech appear first on the schedule until eventually opening with Duke on Sept. 26.

“We know we’re gonna be playing on Sept. 4,” senior center Olu Oluwatimi said Friday after the team’s first practice. “At the end of the day, William & Mary is trying to kick us, so we got to fight to kick them. We don’t want to lose our first game, especially at Scott, so we’re gonna put in the work to do what we need to get a victory.”

Oluwatimi and company have their sights set on the opener against William & Mary. The FCS program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, starts UVa’s season, but it’s far from the most important obstacle facing the Wahoos.

Road trips to North Carolina and Miami could effectively take UVa out of the ACC Coastal Division race before the calendar flips to October. Winning those games, however, would put the Cavaliers in prime position to defend its Coastal championship from 2019.