More poor defense dooms Virginia in 37-17 loss to Wake Forest

Virginia’s stops came in garbage time.

A Nick Sciba 46-yard field goal put Wake Forest up 10-0 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. UVa responded with a 21-yard Justin Duenkel field goal, but field goals wouldn’t be nearly enough to keep UVa close in this one.

Wake Forest answered a one-yard rushing touchdown from Justice Ellison and a 23-yard Sciba field goal to take a 20-3 advantage into the locker room.

Virginia left the field to a chorus of boos from fans after its two-minute drill featured two sacks allowed.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with an inspired touchdown drive, marching 85 yards in seven plays. Brennan Armstrong found Jelani Woods for a 17-yard touchdown pass, as Woods barreled over a safety at the goal line to score. The touchdown wouldn’t end up mattering much because the defense failed to hold up.

Wake Forest traveled 83 yards in nine plays to take a 27-10 lead on its next possession. The touchdown came on a trick-play pass to tight end Blake Whiteheart, who was wide open on the well-designed gadget play, which began with a direct snap to running back Christian Beal-Smith.