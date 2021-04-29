More high seeds fall at Boar's Head Resort Women's Open

It was another day for upsets on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, as two more high seeds were eliminated from the Boar's Head Resort Women's Open.

In the morning, 19-year-old Washington D.C. native Hailey Baptiste defeated No. 2 seed Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz of Egypt, 6-3, 7-6(4).

In a match that lasted 1 hour and 47 minutes, Baptiste — who beat former top-10 player Madison Keys in her main-draw debut at the Citi Open two years ago — smashed nine aces and converted on three of her four break-point chances.

Baptiste advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 6 seed Xinyu Wang, who was a straight-sets winner over Katie Volynets.

The other surprise of the day was American Claire Liu easily defeating fourth-seeded Irina Maria of Romania, 6-2, 6-0. In the match that lasted just 75 minutes, Liu won 10 straight games at one point. Liu will take on seventh-seeded Harriet Dart of Great Britain on Friday.

The other quarterfinals of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit tournament will feature Allie Kick against Sachia Vickery and Alycia Parks taking on Katie Boulter.