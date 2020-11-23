Monticello's William Trent commits to Virginia track and field program

Trent has been a multi-event performer for Monticello during his high school career and hopes to continue that trend at the collegiate level.

“We have not really discussed any exact plans yet,” Trent said. “I do know that I don’t have to specialize in one event and I can continue to go up and down in ranges or races UVa already has a top-tier middle-distance and springs group. My personal plan is to learn from them and grow as a person and athlete so that I can work to compete in the best environment with the best competition.”

Trent plans to major in kinesiology and pursue a career in physical therapy.

“I want to go into the field of rehabilitation or something that involves helping athletes get back to the sport they love,” Trent said.

On the track, his goals are simple — work hard and earn his place.

“I’m not used to being the little guy on the track, so I’m excited to work and prove that I belong here,” Trent said. “My main goal is to prove myself that all the work that I have put in for years in advance is now paying off and the results were worth the wait.”