Monticello's Luca Bonfigili earns runner-up honors in state singles tennis tournament

Monticello tennis player Luca Bonfigili completed a memorable junior season with a runner-up finish in the VHSL Class 3 state singles tournament on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Bonfigili dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Goochland’s Evan Bernstine, who finished the season unbeaten and won his second consecutive state singles championship.

“I stuck to my game and played the best I could,” Bonfigli said. “Obviously, he’s a great player. I tried my best to try and come out on top. I think I played pretty well.”

Bonfigili reached Saturday’s championship match after a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory over Tabb’s Zachery Beckner, the Region A singles champion, on Friday at Virginia Tech.

Prior to the state tournament, Bonfigili captured the Region 3C singles championship in impressive fashion, winning all three of his matches in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Chase Pullin in the championship match.

“It’s been great,” Bonfigli said. “I have a great coach and I love my team and I’m just excited to see what I can do.”