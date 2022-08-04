Monticello's Jacob Messinger commits to Hampden-Sydney men's lacrosse program

Jacob Messinger loves to compete.

Whether it’s racing motorcycles, hauling in a fish or battling on the lacrosse pitch, the Monticello High School standout loves to challenge himself.

The rising senior will have an opportunity to test himself at the next level after committing to play lacrosse at Hampden-Sydney College.

“Hampden-Sydney’s outstanding academics are what drew me to the school,” Messinger said. “The one-on-one learning environment will really help me succeed in college.”

Lacrosse has been a fixture in the Messinger household. The brother of triplets, he played alongside his brothers Sam and Henry last spring. His sister, Anna, also plays at Monticello.

Voted team captain as a junior, Messinger turned in a breakout season for the Mustangs, tallying a career high 44 goals and 31 assists to finish with a team-best 75 points as he earned first-team All-Jefferson District and Region 4A honors as well as VHSL Class 4 second-team all-state honors as a midfielder.

This week, he was named a high school All-American by U.S. Lacrosse.

Hampden-Sydney Coach Jason Rostan was impressed with what he saw from Messinger and believes he will be an asset to the Tigers program.

“Coach Rostan really liked my downhill dodging ability, along with my physicality,” Messinger said. “[He] wants to develop me into a big downhill scorer who draws a lot of attention from the defense so I can create for my teammates.”

Messinger had interest from a number of programs, including VMI, Christopher Newport, Susquehanna, Baldwin Wallace, Marymount and Shenandoah, throughout the recruiting process. He credited the relationship with the Hampden-Sydney coaching staff and players for helping solidify his decision.

“It’s a very tight-knit group of guys and the coaching staff is amazing,” Messinger said. “Hampden-Sydney competed for an ODAC championship last year and I want to go there and win one.”

Academically, Messinger plans to major in business and economics and hopefully open his own construction company after college.

“The academics are what really stood out most to me,” he said. “I have always wanted to play college lacrosse, but getting a good education has always come first. The recruiting process can be extremely stressful and challenging, but I am super happy where I ended up.”

With his college decision finalized, Messinger can now focus on enjoying his final year of high school lacrosse and preparing for the next level.

“I want to really take my stick skills and weight training to the next level so that I will have the tools to be a dominant player in the ODAC,” Messinger said.

He can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a dream come true,” Messinger said. “I am so happy that I will be able to compete in the sport I love at such a high level. It means everything. I have multiple cousins and family members who were [college athletes] and I am so happy I was able to reach that level I never imagined as a little kid.”​