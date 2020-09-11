Monticello's Hayley Shifflett commits to George Mason softball team

Hayley Shifflett wears several different hats for the Monticello High School softball team.

Offensively, the rising senior is a power bat and run producer in the middle of the Mustangs' lineup. Defensively, Shifflett is another coach on the field behind the plate with a great command for the game and a cannon for an arm.

Those attributes should serve her well at the next level as a Division I softball player at George Mason University. Shifflett recently committed to join the Patriots' program.

“It’s an awesome opportunity and I’ve always dreamed of it,” Shifflett said. “I am very lucky to have the opportunity to play ball at the next level, let alone D1.”

A standout athlete in both volleyball and softball, Shifflett has put in the work in both sports to make herself better

During volleyball season, she would wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get in her morning lift before school. After a full day of school, she spent two hours at volleyball practice with her Monticello teammates. Shifflett followed volleyball practice with a trip to the softball field to work on hitting and field drills for another two hours.

That work has paid off.