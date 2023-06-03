LYNCHBURG — Bazil Mathes admitted that he did not feel his best Saturday at the VHSL Class 3 state track and field championships. The heat and steady winds at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins track complex made for challenging conditions in the distance events.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather, the Monticello distance runner came through with victories in the 3,200 meters (9:29.52) and the 1,600 (4:21.00) to earn a pair of state championships.

In the 3,200, the early morning start time led to a slow pace as none of the runners looked eager to take over the race.

“It was quite slow at the start,” Mathes said. “It didn’t feel like how I wanted it to feel, but I was able to crank it down at the end of the race."

Heading into the final lap, Mathes took a glance at the scoreboard and noticed that the first heat winner had a faster time than the featured heat. And that’s when the junior took control.

“The guy in the first heat [Christiansburg’s Lawson Mecom] ran a 9:36, and I knew I needed to run that to win,” Mathes said. “I knew it would be hard, because we started out so slow, but I was able to bring it in."

Mathes turned up the heat on the final lap, running a time of 1:03.88 over the final 400 meters to run away from New Kent’s Isaac Lamprecht and take home his second consecutive outdoor state championship in the 3,200.

“It feels quite good to keep adding medals to my collection," Mathes said. "I just want to have as many as I can.”

The junior added another state title later in the day Saturday when he used a late push over the final 100 meters to win the 1,600. After being disappointed by the pace of his race earlier in the day, Mathes made an adjustment in the 1,600 and elected to set the pace himself.

“I wasn’t feeling very great heading into the race,” he said. “I was going for something more attacking, but it wasn’t the day to do that.”

Still, Mathes went out strong with three other runners to try to weed out the competition. The junior led for the first three laps before Abingdon’s Jack Bundy surged ahead on the bell lap and held the lead heading into the final 100 meters.

“On that last lap, I was just really feeling it,” Mathes said. “Having him in front of me, I just gained a new strength, like I was being pulled along.”

Mathes ran a 1:00.98 on the final lap, and a late kick over the final 80 meters helped him surge ahead of the Bundy for the title.

“In the last 100, I was like 'I can’t lose now. It’s come down to this,'" Mathes said. "Then the crowd was getting so loud and I was like,’ Let’s go baby, let’s go’ so I was just going about as hard as I could.”

Also for Monticello, Daniel Vizcaino garnered bronze in the 800 (1:59.18). On the girls' side, Raelyn Trent placed eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.20).

Western dominates girls pole vault

Raina Fitzwater, Elizabeth Strobach and Evie Woodrow were consistent contributors in the pole vault for the Western Albemarle girls track and field team all season long.

The trio turned in their strongest showing of the season Friday when they earned a clean sweep of the top three spots at the VHSL Class 4 state track and field championships.

Fitzwater seized the top prize when she cleared 11-9 to claim the individual state title.

“It was fun competing against great vaulters,” Fitzwater said. “We were challenged with serious headwind and heat, which added to the stress. My teammates are always supportive of each other, so it’s fun to celebrate our achievements and to contribute to Western’s girls track and field team.”

Strobach put forth another strong effort to finish second in her final state meet with a height of 11-3. Woodrow had the vault of her life as she cleared 10-3 to place third. Caroline Pearson was sixth at 10-3.

“It’s always nice to see the hard work of our team and coaches pay off,” Fitzwater said. “The state title is a great end to a hard season.

Warriors win relay crown

For years, Western Albemarle has been the standard by which all Virginia girls 4x800-meter relay teams were measured.

That tradition continued Friday as Hailey Hodson, Emma Schmitz, Jordan Stone and Carter Torrence captured state gold for the Warriors in the VHSL Class 4 state meet with a time of 9:27.34.

Hodson turned in a strong lead-off leg and the rest of the team continued to extend it as they defeated second-place Blacksburg (9:33.84) by nearly six seconds.

“It was a really exciting way to get the meet started,” Hodson said. “We’ve been all working together in our workouts, so we we’re definitely prepared to face such stiff competition. After it’s been so cool recently, running in the heat was definitely a challenge. It felt really good to walk away with a win with such an amazing group of girls.”

Later in the meet, Megan Hundley, Hodson, Stone and Torrence earned silver in the 4x400-meter relay (3:58.83).​

Torrence takes home silver in 400

Torrence stormed onto the track and field scene in February during a standout indoor season. That high-level production has continued this spring for the freshman, who capped off her first varsity outdoor campaign as an all-state performer.

Torence took home silver in the 400 with a time of 56.31 to lead the Warriors. Several of her teammates also had all-state showings. Caroline Hill finished fifth in the high jump (5-0) and Hodson was seventh in the 800 (2:22.23).

On the boys' side. Jack Intihar celebrated his recent graduation with a state runner-up honor in the pole vault (13-6) and a sixth-place finish in the 200.

Nathan Peters was fifth in the pole vault (12-6) and Nate Sullivan finished sixth in the 3,200 (9:34.64). The team of Bridger Clarke, Kai Lehmensiek, Spencer Ewall and Nolan Burhart finished eighth in the 4x800-meter relay (8:21).

Waddy delivers for Lions

Taylor Waddy captured all-state honors in multiple events for Louisa County. The sophomore finished fourth in the shot put (35-1 ½) and fifth in the discus (117-11).

On the boys' side, Hayden Pugh, William Moore, Wyatt Snyder and Nathaniel Wilson placed fifth in the 4x800-meter relay (8:15.33), while Justin Davenport was seventh in the pole vault (12-0) for Louisa.

Farley finishes second in 800

Sophie Farley had a breakout campaign this season for Fluvanna County, emerging as one of the top middle-distance runners in Central Virginia. Farley added another accomplishment to her resume with a runner-up finish in the 800 at the VHSL Class 3 track and field championships.

She posted a time of 2:21.01, finishing behind Tabb’s Caroline Lombardo for top honors. Farley also teamed with Anna Amato, Ruby Frazier and Sydney Chipperfield to place fourth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:54.64) on Friday.

Amato also garnered all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 (5:23.61).

On the boys' side, Elias Norris finished fourth in the 800. He also teamed with Kameren Green, Isaac Lewis and Richard price to place fourth in the 4xx400-meter relay (3:26.65).​