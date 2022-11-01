Monticello's Bazil Mathes repeats as Region 3C boys cross country champion

PALMYRA — If you ask most athletes, they will tell you one of the toughest challenges in sports is to repeat as champion.

Monticello runner Bazil Mathes made it look easy Tuesday afternoon as he cruised to his second straight Region 3C cross country title on a beautiful day at Pleasant Grove Park.

The junior standout shook off a sluggish start to break away from the pack and win with a time of 15 minutes, 59.8 seconds to pull away from Waynesboro senior Adam Groves (16:11) for the overall title.

“I’m just happy to defend it from last year,” Mathes said.

Last week, Mathes finished behind Western Albemarle standout Owen Shifflett by nearly 28 seconds at the Jefferson District meet at historic Panorama Farms.

He used that as motivation for Tuesday's regional meet and executed his race plan to perfection.

“I lost district's this year, which was a little disappointing," Mathes said. "I got second, but I was happy to get some vengeance here.”

Following a sluggish start, Mathes made his way to the front of the pack by the two-mile mark Tuesday and never looked back.

“In the first mile, I really wasn’t actually feeling that great,” he said. “But it kind of got better for the second mile and in the third mile, it was just a grind. But that’s normally how it goes if I’m not feeling good the first mile, and it just worked itself out.”

Monticello (58 points) had four runners finish in the Top 20, finishing just behind Waynesboro (55) for the regional team title.

Freshman Creighton Doherty posted a strong time of 17:50.2 to finish ninth overall for the Mustangs. Junior Daniel Vizcaino (18:04) was 15th overall, just ahead of senior Ben Davis (18:04.6). Sophomore Tristan Walker (19:05.7) finished 31st overall and senior Max Scharer (19:13.9) was 33rd overall.

The Charlottesville boys also secured a VHSL Class 3 state meet berth with a third-place finish (62 points).

Junior Nathaniel McKee (17:16.4) was fourth overall to lead the charge for the Black Knights. Senior Luke Frank (18:01.5) was 12th, just ahead of freshman Ethan Havran (18:03.5) and Nathaniel Orban (18:03.6) to give Charlottesville four runners in the top 14.

Sophomore Murray Susen (18:54.6) finished 28th overall and junior Jeff Ellis (19:47.1) was 43rd for the Black Knights.

Zachary Butler (18:36) placed 24th overall and Ryder Pertrylak (18:44) was 25th to lead Fluvanna County.

Monticello's Davidson places second

Ryan Davidson was the fourth-seeded runner in Tuesday’s Region 3C cross country championships at Pleasants Grove in Palmyra.

The freshman sensation turned in the race of her young career Tuesday as she completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:30, less than a half- second behind Fort Defiance junior Abby Lane (19:29.6) for regional medalist honors.

“I tried to say out front, with that front pack,” Davidson said. “In the middle [of the race] it started to disperse, so I just tried to hang on until the end and give it everything I had.”

Davidson ran up front all afternoon long, showing the other runners that she can handle the pressure that comes with a big race. As the lead pack started to break away from the rest of the field, Davidson followed suit and went to work.

“It’s so important, because mentally, it’s easier to stay with them than to play catch up the whole time,” Davidson said. “So, if you try to hook on to them, maybe you can catch them later in the race or at the end.”

Over the final 100 yards, Davidson and Lane had made it a two-person race, but her late kick wasn’t enough to overtake Lane at the finish line.

The Monticello product couldn’t have been prouder of her performance.

“It feels really good,” Davidson said. “Everyone just put so much work in and it’s a hard thing to finish it so, I’m just happy.”

Hope McCullough finished 15th overall for the Mustangs with a time of 21:44.8. Sophomore Lily Outland (23:10.0) was 33rd, followed by freshman Quinlyn Peper (23:40.7), senior Katarina Love (24:06.8), junior Lauren Anderson (24:08.9) and sophomore Molly Durkee (24:18.1) as the Mustangs’ girls finished fifth with 165 points.

Spotswood (47) edge Rockbridge County (60) and Fort Defiance (78) for the team title. All three schools will advance to the VHSL Class 3 state championships.

Fluvanna County had two runners qualify for the state meet as individuals. Freshman Ruby Frazier had a tremendous race and finished fourth overall with a time of 20:10.5. Junior Sophie Farley (20:46.1) finished sixth overall to earn a state berth. Senior Madeline Creasy (22:26.5) was 24th overall.

Elaina Pierce finished 13th overall with a time of 21:13.8 to lead Charlottesville (165) to a sixth-place finish in the team competition. Freshman Neva Boyd (24:54.6) was 45th, just ahead of sophomore Quinn Connaughton (25:09.11), freshman Ramsey Edwards (25:13.5), freshman Mira Masri (25:32.2), freshman Sofie Yoder (25:52.0) and freshman Isabel Drury (26:02.2).​