Monticello's Athena Vanyo decomits to Virginia Tech, will join Virginia swimming program

Vanyo was grateful for the opportunity offered to her at Virginia Tech, but believes UVa is the perfect fit for her.

“I was sad to inform the coaches and future swimmers at Virginia Tech since they were all so kind to me,” Vanyo said.

Academically, Vanyo hopes to pursue a career in the medical field. A member of the Health and Medical Services Academy at her high school, she hopes to major in biology and pursue her ultimate goal of becoming a doctor.

Vanyo becomes the second Monticello swimmer to commit to swim at UVa. In September, junior Izzy Bradley verbally committed to join the Cavaliers.

“It will be exciting for me to swim in college in my hometown in front of friends and family,” Vanyo said. “My friends and I have always enjoyed cheering for the UVa swimmers from the stands at their home meets, and I can’t wait to be on the deck as my friends and family cheer me on just the same. I’m also excited that my teammate, Izzy Bradley, will be joining me at UVa. She is strong swimmer, we share the same drive to continually improve, and it will be fun to have a familiar face on the team."

Vanyo also has big plans for her final season at Monticello.