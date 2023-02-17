RICHMOND — Last February, Allisan Bendall earned all-state honors in multiple events, including a state championship in the 200-yard freestyle relay for Monticello High School.

The senior standout enjoyed some more success in her return trip to SwimRVA on Friday, placing in three events, including her first individual state title during the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships.

Bendall made the finals in multiple individual events last season, but the Monticello standout made the most of her final high school event by capturing gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.97.

“I was really excited,” Bendall said. “It was my last race and in the warmup area, everyone was kind of talking to each other and it was a really good environment. I felt ready to go.”

Bendall was neck-and-neck with York’s Kendall Butler for most of the race, but the senior used a strong push on the final couple of strokes to surge ahead for the victory.

“I just really wanted to win,” Bendall said. “I’ve been working really hard on my pull outs and my walls because I’ve been struggling with those recently, and I think that’s what held it together for me and I’m just really excited to see that show in the race.”

The senior also teamed with Eloise Weary, Josefine Van Beek and Mariam Mithqal to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.51).

Mithqal was third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.17. She also finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (55.17). Weary placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (25.51).

Maddie Malone, Ellery Maupin, Maya Ratliff and Georgia Dougas finished up the meet with an eighth-place effort in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:03.94) for the Mustangs.

On the boys’ side, Graham Dugas placed sixth in the 200 IM (2:07.57) to finish sixth overall.

CHS boys earn relay silver

After breaking a 32-year school record in the preliminaries, Charlottesville’s Quinn Ragsdale, Teddy Buckner, William Keenan and Dylan Halbert placed second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:39.96).

“We actually didn’t qualify for this event in previous years,” Buckner said. “This is our first year qualifying for the medley relay and we ended up breaking a 32-year-old school record and placing second. Being able to come out here and swim an event that we’ve never really swam before, in a large championship meet, and to place in the Top 3 was really a fantastic experience for all of us.”

The same quartet earned silver in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.38.

“In prelims, we went out with a pretty speed race and we came back in the finals with the same time,” Keenan said. “We were pretty consistent with that and we were pretty happy with how we placed in that. It felt pretty good going out and I think we were ready and in the zone for that.

The Black Knights capped the meet in strong fashion with runner-up honors in the 400-yard freestyle (3:18.33)

“I dream of this,” Halbert said. “I’ve been so tight with this relay team. Nobody graduated last year and Will, being like a father, it’s just insane. The sportsmanship doesn’t just stay in here. The support from other team, just back here [in the warm-up area] before we walked out is just insane. It wouldn’t be possible without Will. Good luck to future years at CHS.”

Individually, Keenan finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (53.52) for the Black Knights.

On the girls side, Ada Brantley finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.881) to lead Charlottesville.

Fuller takes home two silvers

As a freshman, Alexandra Fuller raised some eyebrows when she earned all-state honors in multiple events at the VHSL Class 3 all-state meet.

The Fluvanna County standout showed there was no sophomore jinx Friday as she earned silver in two events to lead the Flucos.

“I felt really good,” Fuller said. “I’m really happy with my times and I’m really happy with my performance and how I did. I’m just happy with the whole thing overall.”

In her first individual event of the day, Fuller competed in the 50-yard freestyle and finished second overall with a time of 23.47.

“I’ve been working on my dive, so I was really trying to focus on my dives for that [event] so I could get better with that. I was really excited and it was a really good race.”

Later in the meet, she entered the 100-yard-freestyle as the No. 1 seed, but knew she would face a challenge in Maggie Walker’s Christine Datovech. Fuller matched her for most of the race, but Datovech (53.68) had just enough at the end to hold her off as she finished second with a time of 54.23.

She also teamed with Reese Yowell, Brenna Rea and Sophie Pace to place eighth in the 200-freestyle relay (1:45.59).

In the diving competition, Sarah Beth Robinson finished eighth in the 1-meter diving competition to take home all-state honors.

On the boys’ side, freshman Ethan McPherson placed seventh in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 211.60. Ian Patchett (206.05 was ninth overall for the Flucos.

William Monroe had a solid showing as senior Cayden Fix finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.19) to earn all-state honors for the Greene Dragons.