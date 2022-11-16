Monticello's Addison Garrett commits to Bridgewater women's lacrosse program

Addison Garrett took up lacrosse in the eighth grade after a standout junior career as a synchronized swimmer.

Her athletic prowess transferred nicely from the pool to the field.

The Monticello High School standout has blossomed into an all-Jefferson District performer for the Mustangs. Now, she will look to continue her growth in the sport at the next level.

Garrett has committed to play lacrosse at Bridgewater College.

“Bridgewater was my school of choice because it has everything I am looking for,” Garrett said. “It’s great academically, it is close to home and the campus is absolutely gorgeous. I have always wanted to attend a small school where the professors would know who I was and I could get support if I needed it.”

Garrett’s athletic success began in the pool as a synchronized swimmer. She practiced four to five times a week year-round as a child and competed at the Junior Olympics four times.

“The Olympic experience taught me that dedication and discipline are two of the most important things that can make you a good athlete, but it was working with your team that makes you a true sportsman,” Garrett said. “I carried those lessons with me to lacrosse practice and learning year-round.”

She picked up lacrosse in middle school and quickly developed a passion for the sport.

“Somehow I thought synchronized swimming might be the direction I would take, but I fell in love with lacrosse,” Garrett said. “All of the hard work, discipline and conditioning from synchronized swimming made the transition to lacrosse easier as I was in good physical shape.”

Garrett has been a fixture in the Monticello girls lacrosse program and continues to add to her game every season. Last season, she scored 17 goals, dished out seven assists and forced nine turnovers for a Mustangs team that reached the regional semifinals.

The Monticello standout spent the summer competing in showcase tournaments throughout the Mid-Atlantic and left a favorable impression with college coaches. Bridgewater coach Ashley Hughes and assistant Ciara Burud watched Garrett play several times and were impressed right away.

Garrett received interest from several schools, but felt a true connection to Bridgewater.

“When I started realizing that college coaches were interested in me, it was very important to choose a college on academics and not who wanted me on their team,” Garrett said. “I have looked at Bridgewater for a while. The school has always been one of my top picks from the beginning. Then, when I had the chance to meet the coaches, everything just came together and seemed right.”

Academically, Garrett plans to study athletic training and take part in Bridgewater’s five-year master’s program in the field.

On the field, she was recruited as an attack and is expected to compete for a spot on the Eagles’ offense.

“I was once told by a coach that nothing is given and everything is earned when it comes to sports,” Garrett said. “I have thought about that over and over the years and going forward, will work to earn my place on the Bridgewater College lacrosse team.”

With her college decision finalized, Garrett can’t wait to suit up with her high school teammates this spring and finish her playing career at Monticello on a high note.

“I absolutely feel a sense of relief now that my decision has been made,’ she said. “I’m starting my senior year of high school and looking forward to all that it has to offer. I am also gearing up for my final lacrosse season as a Monticello Mustang. I owe a lot of gratitude to my coaches throughout the years. Every single one of them have made me into the athlete I am.”