Monticello volleyball team gets back on track with win over Western Albemarle

On Tuesday, the Monticello volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season in a five-set thriller against Fluvanna County.

The Mustangs didn’t dwell on the loss and got back to their winning ways Thursday night with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13 victory over visiting Western Albemarle to remain in second place in the Jefferson District standings.

Senior outside hitter Adaire Burnsed posted a game-high 16 kills and Sophie Koch added 10 kills and two blocks to lead the charge at the net for Monticello.

“I think we let that loss motivate us to just play harder,” Burnsed said. “Obviously, Western is one of our rivals, so it’s a big game for us, and I think we let the loss to Fluvanna on Tuesday really push us to be our best selves and play harder this game.”

After trading leads for most of the first set, Monticello (6-1) found its rhythm offensively. Koch went on a six-point run from the service line, while Burnsed added three kills to give the Mustangs a 20-16 lead. Another spike from Maria Plantz gave Monticello a set-point opportunity, and a mishit from Western Albemarle secured the first set for Monticello.