Monticello volleyball team gets back on track with win over Western Albemarle

On Tuesday, the Monticello volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season in a five-set thriller against Fluvanna County.
The Mustangs didn’t dwell on the loss and got back to their winning ways Thursday night with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13 victory over visiting Western Albemarle to remain in second place in the Jefferson District standings.
Senior outside hitter Adaire Burnsed posted a game-high 16 kills and Sophie Koch added 10 kills and two blocks to lead the charge at the net for Monticello.
“I think we let that loss motivate us to just play harder,” Burnsed said. “Obviously, Western is one of our rivals, so it’s a big game for us, and I think we let the loss to Fluvanna on Tuesday really push us to be our best selves and play harder this game.”
After trading leads for most of the first set, Monticello (6-1) found its rhythm offensively. Koch went on a six-point run from the service line, while Burnsed added three kills to give the Mustangs a 20-16 lead. Another spike from Maria Plantz gave Monticello a set-point opportunity, and a mishit from Western Albemarle secured the first set for Monticello.
Western (2-3) came to life in the second set thanks to strong serving of Macy Miller. The junior posted six points and Juliana Murphy added a kill to put the Warriors up 8-0 to start the game.
Monticello tried to respond as Koch followed with a five-point run to pull the Mustangs within 11-7. The comeback continued later in the set as Anne Krehmeyer’s backwards volley found an opening, and a mishit on a spike attempt closed the gap to 22-21.
The Warriors took back the momentum when Arianna Rocco registered a big block to regain possession for her team. Miller then served out the next two points to even the match at 1-1.
Serving also dominated Set 3 as both teams traded big runs. Amber Parker put Western Albemarle in front early with a four-point run to build a 7-3 advantage.
That’s when Koch made her presence known at the net. The sophomore hitter posted two blocks and kill during a five-point run that gave Monticello a 14-11 lead.
Western came back to tie the set at 23-23 before Burnsed hammered a spike off the net and down to force set point. Olivia Davis followed with a kill from the back row to give Monticello a 2-1 lead in the match.
Burnsed said winning the third set was pivotal.
“I think we let our momentum propel us,” Burnsed said. “Whenever we got a good play, we really celebrated and encouraged each other. I think that encouragement allowed us to play even stronger as a team, which was honestly the difference in the two games.”