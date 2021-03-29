Monticello volleyball team earns road win over Fluvanna County

“The first set, we had really low energy,” Davis said. “It’s a Monday and we were all just like kind of slow. But once we realized we could do this, we picked our energy up. We worked really well as a team and our team dynamic was 100 percent there and we really just focused on playing our game and put the ball down.”

Set 3 was another tight battle with both teams exchanging leads. Burnsed gave Monticello the lead with a spike and Maria Plantz won a battle at the net to give Monticello a 20-15 lead. Fluvanna pulled within 20-16, but the Mustangs got two kills from Burnsed to close out the set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Mustangs continued their stellar play in the fourth set, taking advantage of depth in the front to neutralize Fluvanna County’s hitters. Lyndsey Stemland and Plantz combined for four blocks up front. Burnsed added four kills and Davis chipped in three more as Monticello sealed the victory.

Sophia Denby had 13 kills to lead Fluvanna County. Brassfield added six kills and four blocks, while Shields tallied 10 service points, three kills and 30 assists.