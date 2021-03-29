Monticello volleyball team earns road win over Fluvanna County

PALMYRA – Last week, the Fluvanna County volleyball team rallied to win the final three sets to earn a 3-1 road victory over Monticello.
The Mustangs returned the favor Monday night with a 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Flucos to remain one of the front-runners for a Region 3C playoff berth.
Olivia Davis had six service points and nine kills as Monticello (7-1) remained a game behind Albemarle for first place in the Jefferson District standings.
The senior outside hitter said last week’s loss to Fluvanna County motivated the Mustangs for Monday’s rematch.
“We focused on where their hitters were placing the ball,” Davis said. “We worked on that in practice and I think we just picked up what they were putting down tonight and it really worked for us.”
It was a slugfest early on as both teams traded big hits at the net.
Faith Shields put Fluvanna County (5-3) in front midway through the first set with a four-point run from the service line to build a 19-13 lead. Sophia Denby had four kills and Khania Brassfield added two kills and a block as Flucos won the first set.
After a sluggish start, Coach Megan Laughlin’s Mustangs came to play in the second set with a more spirited effort. Hayley Shifflett had six service points and Adaire Burnsed added four kills to give Monticello an early 14-7 lead. Fluvanna cut the lead to 22-19 before Shifflett served out the game to even the match at 1-1.
“The first set, we had really low energy,” Davis said. “It’s a Monday and we were all just like kind of slow. But once we realized we could do this, we picked our energy up. We worked really well as a team and our team dynamic was 100 percent there and we really just focused on playing our game and put the ball down.”
Set 3 was another tight battle with both teams exchanging leads. Burnsed gave Monticello the lead with a spike and Maria Plantz won a battle at the net to give Monticello a 20-15 lead. Fluvanna pulled within 20-16, but the Mustangs got two kills from Burnsed to close out the set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Mustangs continued their stellar play in the fourth set, taking advantage of depth in the front to neutralize Fluvanna County’s hitters. Lyndsey Stemland and Plantz combined for four blocks up front. Burnsed added four kills and Davis chipped in three more as Monticello sealed the victory.
Sophia Denby had 13 kills to lead Fluvanna County. Brassfield added six kills and four blocks, while Shields tallied 10 service points, three kills and 30 assists.
For Monticello, Burnsed posted a team-high 14 kills and two blocks to lead the charge. Shifflett contributed 20 service points and three aces, while Candice Devine added 30 assists. Chloe Lockwood had six kills and Stemland finished with five more. Plantz finished with a game-high four blocks.
Davis credits the team’s attention to detail for helping them out in close game situations.
“In practice, we always do the basics and that really helps us do the basics in games,” Davis said. “That’s what we needed to do tonight. We just needed to perform well, pass well, set well, hit well. I think being able to do that really helped us execute at the end of sets.”