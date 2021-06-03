Monticello student-athletes sign with college programs

After a grueling senior year filled with online learning, condensed sports seasons and COVID-19 protocols, a sense of normalcy returned to Monticello High School on Thursday morning as eight student-athletes took part in a long-awaited signing day.
Will Trent, Athena Vanyo and Malachi Fields will compete close by at the University of Virginia, while Makayla Butler (Virginia State), Cooper Hauser (Randolph-Macon), Hayley Shifflett (George Mason) and Reann Slater (Christopher Newport) will continue their athletic careers within the commonwealth. Elizabeth Field, who was a member of the Mustangs' state championship swimming team, will carry her championship pedigree west to the California Institute of Technology.
“For years I have dreamed about being part of a signing day, instead of watching them,” Trent said. “I always have hoped it was going to happen and now that it’s here, it’s an unreal feeling to check off one of my goals. This day is very special because of the teammates and coaches who have all stuck with me and been here for the ride that has led to this point.”
Trent, who was a sprinter for Monticello during its run to the 2021 VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship in March, is hoping for similar success with the Cavaliers.
"Now that I will be at new stage, there will be higher competition and harder records to break," Trent said. "In the future years, I have no idea yet, but I want to be able to match the competition wherever I am.”
Like Trent, Vanyo leaves Monticello as one of the most decorated athletes to ever compete at the school. The senior swimmer won multiple individual state titles and broke records during her career and capped it off by helping the Mustangs win the 2021 VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship.
Vanyo is excited to continue her pursuit of swimming excellence at UVa under Todd DeSorbo, who also served as her travel coach with Cavalier Aquatic.
“Signing alongside my friends and teammates is such an exciting experience,” Vanyo said. “It signifies us excelling to another level in our athletic and academic careers and I couldn’t be prouder of all of them.”
The senior is excited to see what the future holds with the national champion Cavaliers.
“I think that my main goal for my freshman year is to make an impact on the team,” she said. “The more my team improves, the more I will improve. For my entire swimming career in college, I want to make the NCAA team and be involved in the relays as much as I can.”
Fields joins the UVa football program as an athlete and will likely play receiver during his college career.
The 6-foot-2 senior has been a jack-of-all trades for the Mustangs during his high school career. A two-way standout at quarterback and safety for Monticello the last two seasons, Fields rarely came off the field. He also was electric on special teams as a return man and even lined up numerous times as a receiver to utilize his athletic ability in the passing game.
Earlier this year, Fields placed in multiple events at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships, including earning a state title in the 500 meters.
Hayley Shifflett has dominated behind the plate and with the bat for Monticello’s softball team this spring and is excited about the opportunity to play Division I softball at George Mason. She has been an all-Jefferson District and all-regional selection during her career with the Mustangs and looks to continue that at the next level.
Cooper Hauser has been a staple in the Monticello lacrosse program for his entire high school career. An all-district and all-regional performer, the senior standout is expected to provide plenty of offense to Randolph-Macon College’s lacrosse program.
Slater has signed on to continue her soccer career at Christopher Newport, while Butler will compete for the track and field program at Virginia State. Field, another member of the Mustangs’ state championship swim team, will compete at California Institute of Technology.
While Thursday’s signing day was a celebration of stellar high school careers, which are even more magnified because of the pandemic.
“COVID has impacted the way I have been training immensely and it effected the way our team dynamic works with swimmers starting off on opposite sides of the pool and less social interaction,” Vanyo said. “I am ready for more swim meets and team bonding and less masks.”