Monticello state champion swimmer Izzy Bradley commits to Virginia

“As of right now, I will continue training those events and work on banking fast times in some others,” Bradley said. “When I get to UVa, we will use the resources that the program provides and the coaches’ expertise to develop my skills and work towards the end goal, which is scoring points at NCAAs.”

In the classroom, Bradley is interested in UVa’s Global Public Health program, which she said encompasses many of her primary interests, including health, problem solving, travel, policy, communications and helping others.

“Academically, I want to set myself up to get into a great grad school or med school,” she said.

In the pool, Bradley has ambitious goals.

“I am hoping to make the Olympic Trials next summer," Bradley said, "and once I get to UVa, the main goal is going to be NCAAs where I want to score points and help contribute to a national title run.”

Bradley understands that she didn’t reach the level of championship swimmer alone and credits her teammates and a bevy of coaches for helping her along the way. Cavalier Aquatics coach Mike Wenert, Monticello coaches Jennifer Casapo, Caroline Colgan and Sito Arroyo, as well as her private coach, Svetlana Vanyo, have all played an important role in Bradley's development.