Monticello softball team tops Albemarle as it honors key Title IX figures

It was night of celebration at Monticello High School as the Mustangs' softball program took time to honor several important figures that led the charge for Title IX in Central Virginia prior to their matchup with Albemarle.

Albemarle County assistant superintendent Dr. Bernard Hairston, teacher Shay Carter-Shifflett, former Monticello softball coach Beth Humphrey, former Madison County softball coach Becky Gore, former Albemarle athletic director Brenda Langston and current Patriots athletic director Deb Tyson all threw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the game in recognition of their contributions to supporting women’s sports in Central Virginia.

“I thought it was really important,” Monticello freshman pitcher Madison Steppe said. “Women have worked so hard to help women’s sports. They’ve helped us rise and get equal [opportunities] and I think it’s important that they did that.”

Senior outfielder Mackenzie Walker was thankful for spectators that showed up to support this special evening.

“Just having all these people here just shows that if you try your hardest, that eventually things will be fair and that we’ll have a chance in everything we deserve,” Walker said.

On the field, the Monticello softball team took care of business, rolling to a 13-0 victory over Albemarle to post its second win this week over its Jefferson District rival.

The pre-game ceremony inspired Steppe, who nearly made a little history in the circle during the game. After walking the opening batter of the game, Steppe sat down 12 batters in a row and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

Albemarle’s Ava Whiteman lined a shot to center field that was just out of the reach of the outfielder for a leadoff double to break up the no-hit bid. Steppe quickly put the disappointment behind her and retired the next two batters in order to secure the shutout victory.

The freshman struck out 12 batters, including the final three she faced to secure the win.

“I was just trying to keep my pitches steady and smooth and trying to keep them from hitting it and making contact,” Steppe said. “When she did hit it, I just tried to keep my composure. We were close [to a no-hitter] through the end of the game, we just had to keep moving.”

Offensively, Walker spearheaded a Monticello lineup that batted around in the second and fourth innings to secure the victory. The senior went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Mustangs.

Eve Armstrong struck out three in 2.1 innings of work in the circle for Albemarle (1-10, 1-7)

Monticello, which has now won four straight games, hopes to utilize that momentum heading into the final month of the regular season.

“I just feel like it’s brought us closer together,” Walker said. “When you get a win, you’re just more positive and you just feel like you know you can do this. Knowing that you’ve won games and that it’s possible and it just pushes you further.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.